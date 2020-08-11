Tuesday, August 11, 2020Back to
SpaceX looking to build a spaceport resort near Texas facility, new job posting reveals

SpaceX is reportedly looking to develop the village of Boca Chica into a '21st century Spaceport'.


FP TrendingAug 11, 2020 18:30:55 IST

Elon Musk's SpaceX seems to be gearing up to build a resort in Texas, near its planned spaceport and existing facility in Boca Chica. The news surfaced after an online job posting by the company was spotted inviting applications for the post of a Resort Development Manager. The location in the post was that of Brownsville, Texas.

According to a report in CNBC, SpaceX is looking to develop the village of Boca Chica into a "21st century Spaceport".

Brownsville, where the resort will be based out of, is the neighbouring town of Boca Chica, the site from where SpaceX currently builds and tests Starship, the firm's upcoming passenger and cargo spacecraft.

SpaceX looking to build a spaceport resort near Texas facility, new job posting reveals

An illustration of the SpaceX Spaceport. Image: SpaceX

The ad specifies that the resort manager will oversee the development of the resort from its "inception to completion". The recruit would have to manage the "design, architecture and construction of the project". Along with coordinating project specifications, the manager will also have to obtain all sorts of approvals from the city, county and governmental levels. Acting as a project superintendent, the resort development manager will be in charge of resolving "issues that may occur during construction and track all project changes".

According to CNET, SpaceX was not available for comment on the job posting or its vision regarding the resort. The report added that the resort building project is likely in its early stage presently as much of the preliminary duties such as getting the permits and determining the cost, remain to be handled by the development manager.

The job posting comes days after SpaceX fired the engine of its latest Starship prototype SN5  from the Boca Chica SpaceX facility.

