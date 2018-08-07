Merah Putih, the newest launchee in the SpaceX arsenal, is a geostationary communications satellite that was launched earlier today.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Merah Putih, which stands for the red and white colors of the Indonesian flag, is carrying a payload capable of supporting a wide range of applications, including providing mobile broadband across Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

The satellite is expected to have a service lifetime of 15 or more years, and will integrated into Indonesia’s network and provide better communication coverage in Indonesian and South-east Asian countries.