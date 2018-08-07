Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
Kavya Narayanan 07 August, 2018 11:28 IST

SpaceX launch of Merah Putih, and what it's gearing up to do

Merah Putih, the newest launchee in the SpaceX arsenal, is a geostationary communications satellite that was launched earlier today.

Once launched and deployed, Falcon 9, Space X's inhouse reusable rocket, will loft a communications satellite called Merah Putih into a high orbit above Earth.

Merah Putah, which will eventually provide telecommunications services to parts of Indonesia and South Asia, is set to be deployed about 32 minutes after takeoff. Following launch, the used Falcon 9 booster will attempt to perform another landing on one of SpaceX’s drone ships in the Atlantic.

Merah Putih is part of a family of two-stage-to-orbit medium lift launch vehicles, SpaceX's Falcon 9. The first stage for Merah Putih's launch was supported by the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 mission in May earlier this year.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Watch it as it happens:

Merah Putih, which stands for the red and white colors of the Indonesian flag, is carrying a payload capable of supporting a wide range of applications, including providing mobile broadband across Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

The satellite is expected to have a service lifetime of 15 or more years, and will integrated into Indonesia’s network and provide better communication coverage in Indonesian and South-east Asian countries.

 

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

