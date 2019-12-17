Tuesday, December 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX launches, lands Falcon 9 in their closest attempt at a fully-reusable launch so far

SpaceX’s boats — Ms Tree and Ms Chief — weren't able to snap up the rocket’s nose cone with giant nets.


tech2 News StaffDec 17, 2019 09:07:51 IST

SpaceX wrapped up one of its final launch missions of 2019 with the successful launch of a dual-use communications satellite called JCSAT-18/Kacific1. The company also managed to recover more pieces of its Falcon 9 launch vehicle during this mission than in previous launches, after a liftoff.

The Falcon 9 rocket left the launchpad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station for a geostationary (orbit) altitude of 22,000 miles (35,400 kilometers) at 7.10 pm ET on 16 December (5.40 am IST, 17 December). SpaceX managed to land the Falcon 9 boosters on its drone ship 'Of Coure I Still Love You!' in the Atlantic Ocean. That said, SpaceX’s boats, Ms Tree and Ms Chief, weren't able to catch the rocket’s nose cone with giant nets. SpaceX has fished out the two fairing halves, and still plans to use them during another launch if possible.

SpaceX launches, lands Falcon 9 in their closest attempt at a fully-reusable launch so far

Falcon 9 launches JCSAT-18/Kacific1 to geostationary transfer orbit. Image: SpaceX

SpaceX has been fairly consistent with the landing of its Falcon 9 boosters after flights, but the company has only recently started seeing success with recovering the rocket's nose cone (a.k.a. the payload fairing). So far, SpaceX has only caught part of the fairing (one half) successfully at the end of the launch. With this (albeit unsuccessful) attempt, SpaceX is a step closer to getting its technology and gear on point to recover much of the Falcon 9, minus the core rocket itself.

This is also because SpaceX, until recently, had one vessel to recover its fairing. Starting with the JCSAT-18/Kacific1 mission, SpaceX said it will work in tandem to catch both fairings roughly 45 minutes after the liftoff.

The JCSAT-18/Kacific-1 satellite just after it arrived at Cape Canaveral for final pre-launch processing. Image: Kacific

The JCSAT-18/Kacific-1 satellite just after it arrived at Cape Canaveral for final pre-launch processing. Image: Kacific

The JCSAT 18/Kacific 1 satellite weighs close to 7,000 kilograms with its propellant tanks fully loaded, making it one of the heaviest satellites SpaceX has launched till date. JCSAT-18 is meant to provide communication coverage (using its Ku-band capacity) to support mobile and broadband services over Japan, the Asia-Pacific, and parts of eastern Russia for Sky Perfect JSAT.

The Kacific1 portion of the satellite is hoping to provide similar communications coverage for areas in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands, in regions where access to the internet might be scarce.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX delays the launch of Falcon 9 rocket, to the ISS, due to dangerous high winds

Dec 05, 2019
SpaceX delays the launch of Falcon 9 rocket, to the ISS, due to dangerous high winds
SpaceX launches its Crew Dragon with 'mighty' mice, beer barley, robot named Cimon onboard

SpaceX

SpaceX launches its Crew Dragon with 'mighty' mice, beer barley, robot named Cimon onboard

Dec 06, 2019
Blue Origin successfully launches New Shepard rocket for the sixth time in a row

Blue Origin

Blue Origin successfully launches New Shepard rocket for the sixth time in a row

Dec 12, 2019
High times at the ISS: Agri-tech company to send cannabis, coffee to space to study microgravity's effects

SpaceX

High times at the ISS: Agri-tech company to send cannabis, coffee to space to study microgravity's effects

Dec 13, 2019
Boeing delays first test flight of Starliner to the space station due to launch pad problems

Boeing

Boeing delays first test flight of Starliner to the space station due to launch pad problems

Dec 05, 2019
Looking for a launch service to send your cubesat or small satellite to orbit? Here's an overview of your options

Satellite Launch Services

Looking for a launch service to send your cubesat or small satellite to orbit? Here's an overview of your options

Dec 05, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019