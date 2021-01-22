Friday, January 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX launches its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites for the new year

The landing was crucial as the winds in the landing zone where the recovery ship was stationed exceeded the safety window.


FP TrendingJan 22, 2021 09:47:42 IST

The first batch of Starlink satellites of this year was launched to orbit on 20 January 2021. As per reports, a total of 60 satellites were launched as part of the mission. A Falcon 9 rocket carried the seventeenth batch of satellites at 6.32 pm IST ( 8.02 am EST) from Complex 39 at Kennedy Space Center, Florida and deployed the payload into their intended orbit one hour and four minutes after the launch, as per a UPI report.

SpaceX launches its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites for the new year

A Falcon 9 rocket launches SpaceX's Starlink to orbit. Image credit: SpaceX/Twitter

The increasing number of satellites in space as part of the massive man-made constellation envisioned by SpaceX head Elon Musk has added to the worry about increasing space junk. However, the recent mission also bore testament to carriage reusability as Falcon 9 was used to deploy payload and land back safely for the eighth time.

The UPI report quoted Jessie Anderson, a lead manufacturing engineer at SpaceX, celebrating the landing of Falcon 9 after the first stage of the booster was safely collected on a long flat-bottomed boat in the Atlantic Ocean. This time, the landing was crucial as the winds in the landing zone where the recovery ship was stationed at sea exceeded the firm’s expected safety window. Hence the first landing of 2021 took place under ‘envelope expansion’ conditions.

With the safe deployment of the recent satellites, the total number of Starlink satellites have reached 955. As per Musk’s plans, SpaceX’s Starlink constellation is going to be a planned network of up to 30,000 satellites.

These satellites are being placed in the low orbit of Earth and are going to form a network to provide broadband internet to various remote areas around the world.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk surpasses Amaon's Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

Jan 08, 2021
SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk surpasses Amaon's Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person
Elon Musk's girlfriend, singer Grimes tests positive for COVID-19, reveals on Instagram story

Elon Musk's girlfriend, singer Grimes tests positive for COVID-19, reveals on Instagram story

Jan 11, 2021
Supercomputer simulations could help solve mystery behind formation of moon

moon

Supercomputer simulations could help solve mystery behind formation of moon

Jan 18, 2021
Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

The Universe

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

Jan 14, 2021
'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Black Holes

'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Jan 11, 2021
From Bahamas, Brazil to America, Australia: NASA's 10 most captivating satellite images from 2020

Earth

From Bahamas, Brazil to America, Australia: NASA's 10 most captivating satellite images from 2020

Jan 21, 2021

science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021