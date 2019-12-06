Friday, December 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX launches its Crew Dragon with 'mighty' mice, beer barley, robot named Cimon onboard

Cimon will spend upto three years in space and is designed to show empathy to its colleagues in orbit.


The Associated PressDec 06, 2019 10:08:04 IST

SpaceX launched a three-ton shipment to the International Space Station on Thursday, including “mighty mice” for a muscle study, a robot sensitive to astronauts’ emotions and a miniature version of a brewery’s malt house.

The Dragon capsule also is delivering holiday goodies for the six station residents. NASA’s Kenny Todd isn’t giving any hints, but said, “Santa’s sleigh, I think, is certified for the vacuum of space.”

The recycled capsule should arrive Sunday.

The Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral a day late because of high winds. SpaceX recovered the new booster on a barge just off the coast in the Atlantic several minutes following liftoff so it could be reused. SpaceX employees in Southern California cheered when the booster landed, and again a few minutes later when the capsule reached orbit.

This is SpaceX’s 19th supply run for NASA.

Forty mice are aboard, including eight “mighty mice” with twice the muscle mass of ordinary mice, according to the experiment’s chief scientist, Dr Se-Jin Lee of the Jackson Laboratory in Farmington, Connecticut.

Researchers plan to bulk up some of the non-mighty space mice during or after their month-long flight in an attempt to build up muscle and bone. This therapy could one day help astronauts stay fit on lengthy space trips, said Lee and Dr Emily Germain-Lee of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Before and after liftoff, the couple sang part of the theme song to the mid-20th-century superhero TV cartoon “Mighty Mouse”′ and even had others joining in at the launch site.

Germain-Lee was too emotional to sing right at liftoff. “I was sobbing so hard that I couldn’t even get my breath,” she told The Associated Press.

SpaceX launches its Crew Dragon with mighty mice, beer barley, robot named Cimon onboard

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Crew Dragon capsule stands ready for its launch to the ISS. Image credit: ISS

In addition, there are barley grains aboard the Dragon for a beer-malting experiment by Anheuser-Busch. It’s the third in a series of Budweiser experiments to look at how barley germination is affected by weightlessness.

The shipment also includes a large, plastic 3-D printed robot head with artificial intelligence, according to its German creators. It’s named Cimon, pronounced Simon, the same as the prototype that flew up last year. This upgraded version is designed to show empathy to its human colleagues in orbit.

Cimon will spend up to three years at the space station, three times longer than its recently returned predecessor. The goal, said IBM’s Matthias Biniok, is to provide astronauts with constantly updated robotic helpers, especially at the moon and Mars.

The space station currently is home to three Americans, two Russians and one Italian.

Russia plans to launch its own cargo ship to the outpost Friday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX delays the launch of Falcon 9 rocket, to the ISS, due to dangerous high winds

Dec 05, 2019
SpaceX delays the launch of Falcon 9 rocket, to the ISS, due to dangerous high winds
Boeing delays first test flight of Starliner to the space station due to launch pad problems

Boeing

Boeing delays first test flight of Starliner to the space station due to launch pad problems

Dec 05, 2019
Smoking hot: SpaceX faces failure with its Starship Mk 1 spacecraft during ground tests

SpaceX

Smoking hot: SpaceX faces failure with its Starship Mk 1 spacecraft during ground tests

Nov 21, 2019
Looking for a launch service to send your cubesat or small satellite to orbit? Here's an overview of your options

Satellite Launch Services

Looking for a launch service to send your cubesat or small satellite to orbit? Here's an overview of your options

Dec 05, 2019
Simon Taufel calls for structural review of India's domestic umpiring programme to create pathway to ICC's Elite Panel

SportsTracker

Simon Taufel calls for structural review of India's domestic umpiring programme to create pathway to ICC's Elite Panel

Nov 26, 2019
ISS astronauts complete third spacewalk in three weeks to fix cosmic ray detector

ISS spacewalks

ISS astronauts complete third spacewalk in three weeks to fix cosmic ray detector

Dec 03, 2019

science

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com