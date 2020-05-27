Wednesday, May 27, 2020Back to
SpaceX launched NASA astronauts tomorrow at 2.00 am IST: Here is how to watch it LIVE

If due to unforeseen circumstances, this mission is not able to launch, it has back-up dates on Sunday, 31 May, 12.52 am IST and Monday, 1 June, 12.30 am IST.


tech2 News StaffMay 27, 2020 20:09:22 IST

NASA and SpaceX are all set to launch its astronauts, almost 10 years after the fatal Space Shuttle accident that shut down their human spaceflight program.

The space agency and the private aerospace company are all set to launch on Thursday, 28 May, 2.00 am IST (Wednesday, 27 May at 4.32 pm EDT) from the Launch Complex 39A from the Kenndy Space Centre, Florida. Live coverage of the event will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

If due to unforeseen circumstances, this mission does not lift off tomorrow, SpaceX has back-up dates namely Sunday, 31 May, 12.52 am IST (May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT) and Monday, 1 June, 12.30 am IST (Sunday, May 31 at 3:00 p.m. EDT).

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket pre-light-off. Image credit: SpaceX/Twitter

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will blast off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, departing from the same Kennedy Space Center launch pad used by shuttle Atlantis in July 2011, as well as the Apollo moonshots a half-century ago. Coincidently, Hurley had served as pilot on the last shuttle mission and will be the spacecraft commander for SpaceX’s Dragon crew capsule.

SpaceX's Demo-2 mission has been on for the past four years and will take 19-hours to reach the International Space Station. Here the astronauts, along with three others already on board, will spend between one to four months living and working in the space station.

Where can you watch it live

You can watch it live on NASA's YouTube channel or follow along on NASA's social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch.tv. You can also watch it live on SpaceX's YouTube channel.


