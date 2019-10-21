Monday, October 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX is looking at the US military as a potential customer for Starlink, Starship

Currently, NASA is SpaceX's main customer and expanding to support the US military is the next logical step.


tech2 News StaffOct 21, 2019 12:09:25 IST

SpaceX might soon have a new customer in the US military. Elon Musk's company is in talks with the US military to allow the latter access to the SpaceX's Starship fleet and even the Starlink satellite technology.

SpaceX’s main customer is NASA and it launches NASA's cargo to the ISS, helping out the US space agency after it shut down its Space Shuttle program. The US army seems like the next logical step.

President and Chief Operating Officer of the private aerospace company Gwynne Shotwell spoke to the audience at a US Army conference where she gave a brief about the company and the work it has done and plans to do.

Shotwell said the main objective of the company is to “build transportation systems that are reliable and low cost.”

SpaceX is looking at the US military as a potential customer for Starlink, Starship

The vision for Starlink is to cover the entire world with a grid of satellites to provide internet access. Image credit: Telesat

In an interview with Space News, Shotwell said that they are looking at the US military as a potential customer for Starlink and Starship.

Starlink — a constellation of satellites designed to provide high-speed internet connection — is a no-brainer for the army. An army official said that they are considering the usage of Starlink to provide support to the service’s demands for higher capacity and lower latency communications.

Starlink satellites will form a mesh of connections all over the Earth to provide internet connectivity. Recently, SpaceX has sought permission to quadruple the number of satellites it will be launching. It had launched the first 60 satellites in May and said that the constellation will be operational for Canada and the northern US next year.

The Starship spacecraft, on the other hand, is meant to transport people and cargo to the ISS and eventually to other planets as well. The army does not launch anything into space but they could use it, according to Space News, for point to point transportation of people or cargo, in a matter of minutes.

SpaceX wants its spacecraft to be the first launch vehicle to carry human beings to Mars and bring them back safely. However, there has been delays. But a recent report stated that SpaceX is on schedule to carry astronauts to space by the beginning of next year.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX seeks permission to quadruple the satellites numbers for its Starlink project

Oct 17, 2019
SpaceX seeks permission to quadruple the satellites numbers for its Starlink project
Space Week 2019: A year for tech demonstrations, space oddities, commitments to explore the Moon; Part II

Space Week 2019

Space Week 2019: A year for tech demonstrations, space oddities, commitments to explore the Moon; Part II

Oct 10, 2019
NASA, SpaceX want to send the first manned Dragon capsule to the space station by early 2020

Spaceflight

NASA, SpaceX want to send the first manned Dragon capsule to the space station by early 2020

Oct 11, 2019
SpaceX's Crew Dragon could launch NASA's astronauts into space as soon as early next year

SpaceX's Crew Dragon

SpaceX's Crew Dragon could launch NASA's astronauts into space as soon as early next year

Oct 18, 2019
Putin bestows NASA astronaut with Russian state award for surviving botched space mission

Astronaut

Putin bestows NASA astronaut with Russian state award for surviving botched space mission

Oct 09, 2019
UN report says 30 Afghan civilians died in May after US bombed dozens of sites identified as Taliban drug-making facilities

NewsTracker

UN report says 30 Afghan civilians died in May after US bombed dozens of sites identified as Taliban drug-making facilities

Oct 09, 2019

science

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019