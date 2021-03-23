FP Trending

Aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company SpaceX is soon going to launch its Starship SN11. On Monday, 22 March, the space company successfully tested its Starship prototype. As per a Space.com report of the test, SpaceX carried out a static fire of the rocket's engines at 7.26 pm IST (9.56 am EDT) on Monday. A test flight of the future Mars rocket is expected to follow on Wednesday, 24 March, where the Starship prototype SN11 will fly to a roughly 10-kilometre (6.2-mile) altitude, before attempting a landing on a designated landing spot.

SpaceX has static tests for its spaceships where the vehicles are anchored to the ground while the engines of the rockets are lit for testing. The first static test for Starship SN11 took place on Monday, 15 March, however, it was not as successful as the latest one.

SpaceX has been developing prototypes to make a space carrier that can transfer cargo and people to intergalactic destinations like Mars, Moon and the surfaces of other planets. Earlier iterations like the Starship SN8 and SN9 launched well, but exploded when they hit the landing pad. SN10 which was tested on 3 March, and exploded eight minutes after landing.

As per Space Flight Insider, the road closure and temporary flight restrictions for Tuesday have been cancelled. But Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) are in place for Wednesday, 24 March, and Thursday, 25 March. This is why it is expected that the prototype will be tested for high altitude on 24 March in the Boca Chica area, which is home to a SpaceX facility.

The SN11 prototype is part of a 165-foot tall spacecraft along with Super Heavy – a giant first-stage booster, the Space.com report said. In the coming months, SpaceX is going to have several tests for starships and Super Heavy.