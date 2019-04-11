Thursday, April 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy launch of Arabsat-6A to 12 April owing to bad winds

Arabsat-6A is expected to provide Middle East, Africa & Europe with TV & secure communication services.

tech2 News StaffApr 11, 2019 10:33:46 IST

SpaceX delayed the launch of its mega rocket Falcon Heavy on 10 April after dangerously high wind speeds threatened to mess with the launch mission. This is the third delay to the Falcon Heavy's first-ever commercial launch, which has now been tentatively moved to the next available window on Thursday, 11 April 6.35 pm ET (Friday, 4.05 am IST), weather permitting.

The Falcon Heavy will launch the Arabsat-6A satellite, owned by Arabsat and the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, in SpaceX's fourth launch this year, and the first of two Falcon Heavy launches in 2019.

The launch will take place from the historic Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Spaceflight Centre. Once it begins, the launch window will remain open for roughly 2 hours.

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy launch of Arabsat-6A to 12 April owing to bad winds

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy on the launchpad. Image: SpaceX

Arabsat-6A: All you need to know

Falcon Heavy's payload is the 6,000-kilogram Arabsat-6A communications satellite for Saudi Arabian telecom giant Arabsat. It will be the Falcon Heavy rocket's second flight, and the first commercial one, after the test in February 2018.

Along with the Hellas Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1, the Arabsat-6A satellite under the Arabsat-6G program is the most advanced commercial communications satellites ever built by space technology company Lockheed Martin. It is based on an updated A2100 bus and uses a brand new solar panel technology.

Arabsat-6A undergoing some tests. Image: Lockheed Martin

Arabsat-6A undergoing some tests. Image: Lockheed Martin

Positioned in the geostationary orbit, Arabsat-6A is expected to last 15 years, provide television, internet, telephone and secure communication services to the Middle East, Africa and Europe, according to Space.com.

The Falcon Heavy: All you need to know

The Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket in the world today. With three first-stage boosters akin to SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets, the Falcon Heavy boosters, too, are designed to fly back to Earth and be reusable.

Last year’s test flight of the Falcon Heavy put a sports car — SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's very own Tesla convertible — into space. It's most certainly still in orbit around the Sun with a mannequin at the wheel. The rocket's twin boosters made a simultaneous landing on pads at Cape Canaveral successfully after their maiden flights. But the core booster of the rocket didn't fare as well, missing its landing on the 'Of course, I still love you!' drone ship in the Atlantic by a short distance.

How the Falcon Heavy comes apart. Image courtesy: Vagaslide

How the Falcon Heavy comes apart. Image courtesy: Vagaslide

A live stream of the launch will be available half an hour before liftoff on SpaceX's YouTube page.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Andhra Pradesh edition: Nara Lokesh of TDP tells Firstpost that state has been cheated


Top Stories

latest videos

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival


also see

SpaceX Falcon Heavy

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy's first commercial launch of Arabsat-6A to 10 April

Apr 09, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy's first commercial launch of Arabsat-6A to 10 April
Elon Musk thinks his new rap song 'RIP Harambe' might be his 'finest work'

RIP Harambe

Elon Musk thinks his new rap song 'RIP Harambe' might be his 'finest work'

Apr 01, 2019
SpaceX ‘Starhopper’ completes its historic first 'hop' tied down to the launchpad

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX ‘Starhopper’ completes its historic first 'hop' tied down to the launchpad

Apr 09, 2019
China's OneSpace rocket startup fails to put satellite into orbit - state media

OneSpace

China's OneSpace rocket startup fails to put satellite into orbit - state media

Mar 28, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019
Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Wildlife

Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Apr 03, 2019

science

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy launch of Arabsat-6A to 12 April owing to bad winds

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy launch of Arabsat-6A to 12 April owing to bad winds

Apr 11, 2019
Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

Black hole

Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

Apr 10, 2019
Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Black Hole Physics

Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Apr 10, 2019
Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Black Hole Travel

Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Apr 10, 2019