Friday, May 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX confirms Dragon capsule explosion, casts doubt on NASA's astronaut missions

NASA & SpaceX need to work overtime to find the anomaly, find a fix before planned crewed mission in 2019.

tech2 News StaffMay 03, 2019 20:54:03 IST

Late in April, news and a video of a SpaceX Dragon capsule exploding found its way to the public on Twitter. SpaceX confirmed for the first time since the incident that the "anomaly" did, in fact, cause an explosion in which the capsule was destroyed completely.

The capsule was the very same one sent to the International Space Station in March on the SpaceX Dragon capsule's 'Demo-1' mission. According to a report in CNBC, both NASA and SpaceX are working jointly to investigate what the malfunction was.

"Here’s what we can confirm ... just prior to when we wanted to fire the SuperDraco, there was an anomaly, and the vehicle was destroyed,” Hans Koenigsmann, vice president of the mission told the press Thursday.

The leaked video of the explosion was posted on Twitter, and later verified by a NASA lawyer. Both SpaceX and NASA have kept mum about what resulted in the malfunction during engine tests on 25 April.

NASA has its hopes and money riding on SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to ferry astronauts to and from the ISS, after its contract with the Russian space agency expired in 2014. SpaceX won the $2.6-billion contract from NASA to design & build Crew Dragon. The capsule was also pegged to fulfill future contracts to fly three to four astronauts to the space station at a time.

SpaceX confirms Dragon capsule explosion, casts doubt on NASAs astronaut missions

SpaceX's new Dragon capsule next to the Falcon 9 rocket, Image: Twitter/SpaceX

The first manned mission to the space station on Crew Dragon has also been planned for later this year. The capsule that exploded was to be reused for another full-scale test of the capsule's abort system this year, which would allow it to return safely to Earth in case of an emergency.

SpaceX and NASA now need to work together to quickly learn what caused the explosion and replace the capsule which was intended to begin shuttling American astronauts to space and back in 2019.

With inputs from AFP

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule completely destroyed in a test launch anomaly in April

May 02, 2019
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule completely destroyed in a test launch anomaly in April
NASA's International Space Station faces power outage, SpaceX cargo launch delayed

NASA

NASA's International Space Station faces power outage, SpaceX cargo launch delayed

May 01, 2019
SpaceX Crew Dragon faces serious issues on launchpad despite successful test launch

SpaceX

SpaceX Crew Dragon faces serious issues on launchpad despite successful test launch

Apr 22, 2019
SpaceX's broadband satellites will operate at a low orbit to avoid creating debris

Space Debris

SpaceX's broadband satellites will operate at a low orbit to avoid creating debris

Apr 30, 2019
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule suffers an anomaly during its Florida engine test

SpaceX

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule suffers an anomaly during its Florida engine test

Apr 21, 2019
Tesla robotaxis are coming to US roads next year, Elon Musk slams use of Lidar

Tesla

Tesla robotaxis are coming to US roads next year, Elon Musk slams use of Lidar

Apr 23, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

ORFKC 2019

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

May 03, 2019
CRISPR anti-venom: Antidote to world's most venomous sting made with gene editing

Medicine

CRISPR anti-venom: Antidote to world's most venomous sting made with gene editing

May 03, 2019
Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

Cyclone Fani

Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

May 03, 2019
Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019