Elon Musk has unveiled quite a number of ambitious plans over the years. One of the most interesting of his plans involves putting up a several thousand satellites into low earth orbit (LEO) in a bid to provide cheap (perhaps free), fast, broadband access to the world.

While certainly exciting, the plan did come under some amount of scrutiny for the amount of debris it would leave in an increasingly crowded LEO. In 2017, various US senators asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to coordinate with the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to figure out how to handle the issue of space debris.

SpaceX has now announced that it’s revised its plans and settled on a lower orbit of around 550 km. Between OneWeb, SpaceX and Boeing alone, several thousands of satellites are expected to be placed in orbit at up to 1,325 km above the Earth. Several thousand more are expected to be placed in lower orbits.

ArsTechnica notes that the international standard for decommissioned satellites, established in 2000, requires that dead satellites be de-orbited 25 years after their end-of-life (EoL) date. US govt. officials have stated that this is still too long.

SpaceX had promised that it will work on a plan for “propulsively” de-orbiting satellites within 5-7 years of their EoL date.

While SpaceX has received approval for placing 4,425 satellites in an orbit of around 1,200 km, that approval is conditional on SpaceX having a viable debris mitigation plan. SpaceX has now announced that 1,584 of those satellites will be placed into orbit at 550 km, meaning that satellites could re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere within five years as opposed to the hundreds of years it’d take them at 1,200 km.

As a bonus, broadband latency could come down to 15 ms or less.

While this is good, more satellites will be required for the same coverage area.

Only recently, India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test resulted in a debris cloud that threatened the safety of the International Space Station. Thankfully, given the low orbit of the test, the bulk of the debris will burn up in the Earth's atmosphere in the coming weeks.

