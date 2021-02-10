Wednesday, February 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

The deal has set NASA back by thrice the cost of the 2022 Falcon Heavy launch of a probe to study the asteroid Psyche.


tech2 News StaffFeb 10, 2021 12:27:32 IST

NASA announced Tuesday that SpaceX has been awarded an important contract to launch the first two pieces of the upcoming Lunar Gateway in 2024. SpaceX plans to use a modified version of its Falcon Heavy rocket to carry the massive core of the space station in the moon's direction. The $331.8 million contract includes the cost of the Falcon Heavy launch and some  "mission-related costs" according to a NASA press statement. The contract has cost NASA almost thrice as much as the Falcon Heavy launch planned in July 2022, when the agency plans to launch a probe to study the asteroid Psyche.

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Illustration of the lunar gateway in orbit. Image: NASA

The US space agency envisions that the Gateway will serve as a waypoint for astronauts transiting to and from the moon’s surface during the Artemis mission. The first two pieces of the lunar space station – the Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) and the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) – will make up the first usable lunar space station modules. The PPE, built by Maxar, will be powered by large solar array wings, and use plasma rocket jets for deep space maneuvers. It is also equipped with communications and attitude control for the multi-module Gateway complex. The HALO, developed by Northrop Grumman and Thales Alenia Space, will house the early living quarters for astronauts and have docking ports for cargo and crew ships arriving at and departing from the Gateway. The combined function of the HALO and Orion life support systems will sustain up to four astronauts for up to 30 days on the Gateway, according to NASA.

Other elements of the space station from international partners like the European-Japanese habitation module and a Canadian robotic arm, will join the Gateway in orbit around the moon in subsequent launches, and the final outpost will be roughly one-sixth the size of the International Space Station currently in orbit, according to a Spaceflight Now report.

So far, NASA has maintained that it is targetting the launch of the first components no earlier than May 2024. However, that date is likely to see delays, for multiple reasons including technological setbacks, change of US presidency, and COVID-19 lockdowns. The entire Artemis mission timeline is experiencing a period of reality alignment, according to a TechCrunch report, and new target dates are yet to be announced for the ambitious plans made over the last four years.  The timeline will be clarified by NASA as it copes with these changes, in the months to come, the report added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ISS spacewalks

Spacewalking astronauts encounter cable trouble while hooking up European lab

Jan 28, 2021
Spacewalking astronauts encounter cable trouble while hooking up European lab
SpaceX, NASA to launch space station Crew-2 mission with four astronauts on 20 April

SpaceX Crew-2

SpaceX, NASA to launch space station Crew-2 mission with four astronauts on 20 April

Feb 03, 2021
First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
Captivating 'blue jets', 'elves' spotted over Pacific Ocean by observatory at space station

Blue Jets

Captivating 'blue jets', 'elves' spotted over Pacific Ocean by observatory at space station

Jan 28, 2021
SpaceX, US billionaire tie up for first 'all-civilian' flight to orbit slated for late 2021

Commercial astronauts

SpaceX, US billionaire tie up for first 'all-civilian' flight to orbit slated for late 2021

Feb 02, 2021
SpaceX Starship SN10 passes cryogenic proof test, awaits green light to launch by 12 February

Starship SN10

SpaceX Starship SN10 passes cryogenic proof test, awaits green light to launch by 12 February

Feb 09, 2021

science

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Feb 10, 2021
COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

Feb 10, 2021
WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

COVID-19 Origin

WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

Feb 10, 2021
Betelgeuse brightness dims as it enters helium-burning phase; not close to exploding: Study

Betelgeuse

Betelgeuse brightness dims as it enters helium-burning phase; not close to exploding: Study

Feb 09, 2021