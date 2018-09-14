Friday, September 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 14 September, 2018 17:29 IST

SpaceX announces its new plans to send people on a tour around the Moon

It will use its massive Big Falcon Rocket, designed to carry people into deep space.

SpaceX on Thursday announced a new plan to launch a tourist around the Moon using its Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), a massive launch vehicle that is being designed to carry people into deep space.

"SpaceX has signed the world's first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard our BFR launch vehicle – an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space," the company said on Twitter.

SpaceX gave no further details, but said more information would follow on Monday.

This is not the first time the California-based company, headed by Internet entrepreneur and Tesla electric car CEO Elon Musk, has touted plans to send tourists around the Moon.

In February, 2017, SpaceX announced it would send the world's first two space tourists around the Moon in late 2018.

That plan called for them to ride on a Dragon crew vehicle, similar to the cargo ships that SpaceX routinely sends loaded with supplies to the International Space Station.

They would have blasted off aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket.

However, the company has remained mum about those plans in recent months.

The names and identities of those two tourists – and how much they intended to pay – were never revealed.

SpaceX declined an AFP request for more details, but said further information would follow Monday at an event lasting from 0030 GMT to 0200 GMT.

Elon Musk intends to help make humans an inter-planetary species

Elon Musk intends to help make humans an inter-planetary species. 

Footprints on the Moon

Humans have not set foot on the Moon since the final Apollo mission in 1972, capping an era of US national pride.

American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to explore the lunar surface in 1969, a moment seen and heard around the world when Armstrong declared "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

Only 24 people in history have ever been to the Moon.

US President Donald Trump has championed plans to put boots on the Moon again, as NASA works on building a lunar gateway that would serve as a launching point for missions heading even further into deep space, such as asteroids or Mars.

SpaceX is a key commercial partner to NASA, and is working on a crew ship that will make its first flight to the orbiting International Space Station next year, restoring access to space from US soil for the first time since 2011, when the space shuttle program was retired after 30 years.

Boeing is also hard at work on its crew vehicle, with pioneering flights planned for 2019 as well.

SpaceX currently has a $1.6 billion contract with NASA to supply the astronauts living at the ISS, via regular cargo trips on its Dragon spaceship, launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

The BFR is SpaceX's newest rocket, a super powerful launch vehicle with 31 engines and the capacity to lift 150 tons into space.

During a speech in Australia last year, Musk said he was hopeful that the BFR would be able to launch and land at last two cargo ships on Mars by 2022.

"I feel fairly confident that we can complete the ship and launch in about five years," Musk said.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Former NASA investigator closes in on missing mementos from the Apollo mission

Sep 13, 2018

Opportunity Rover

With Martian skies clearing up, Opportunity Rover may spring back to life: NASA

Aug 31, 2018

Space Station

ISS reports pressure leak after being hit by micrometeorite, crew not in danger

Aug 31, 2018

Space Travel

NASA tests a foldable heat shield that could open doors to a manned Mars mission

Sep 14, 2018

NASA

NASA considers commercialising operations in low-Earth orbits to cut costs

Sep 04, 2018

ISS

Russian cosmonaut speaks about hole in the ISS and assures that all is well

Sep 11, 2018

science

Space Tourism

SpaceX announces its new plans to send people on a tour around the Moon

Sep 14, 2018

Apple Watch ECG

Apple Watch Series 4: Here's what a medical expert says about the ECG feature

Sep 14, 2018

Space Travel

NASA tests a foldable heat shield that could open doors to a manned Mars mission

Sep 14, 2018

Respect the fungi, urges the Royal Botanic Garden in its global fungi report

Sep 13, 2018