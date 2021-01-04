Monday, January 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Spacecraft named in memory of Kalpana Chawla to depart from ISS: Here is how to watch it live

The Cygnus spacecraft will be bringing back the Saffire V investigation, the SharkSat hosted payload, along with “several thousand pounds of trash”.


FP TrendingJan 04, 2021 11:59:28 IST

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will be airing the departure of Cygnus spacecraft from the International Space Station (ISS) soon. The uncrewed spacecraft has been named in the memory of India-born astronaut Kalpana Chawla who was the first female astronaut of Indian descent. The Northrop Grumman’s resupply spacecraft will be returning back to Earth after spending the last three months on the ISS. According to the space agency, Cygnus has delivered about “8,000 pounds of supplies, scientific investigations, commercial products, hardware, and other cargo to the orbiting outpost” when it flew towards its destination on 2 October 2020 and reached the station on 5 October 2020.

Spacecraft named in memory of Kalpana Chawla to depart from ISS: Here is how to watch it live

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter approaches the International Space Station where the Canadarm2 robotic arm is poised to capture it for docking.
Credits: NASA

Now, the craft is scheduled to begin departure on 6 January 2021 at 8:15 pm IST (9.45 am EST). The release of the craft has been set for 8:40 pm IST (10.10 am EST) and the live coverage will be available on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

Explaining the mechanism of the craft’s departure, NASA said that some flight controllers on the ground will be sending commands to detach Cygnus from the ISS. The craft will be sitting in the Unity module’s Earth-facing port, from where it will be manoeuvred into the correct place and finally released from the Canadarm2 robotic arm. NASA astronaut Kate Rubins has been given the responsibility to monitor all the systems of the spacecraft once it has departed from the space station.

But Cygnus is not coming back alone. As it carried a lot of material to the ISS, it will be also bringing back the Saffire V investigation, the SharkSat hosted payload, along with “several thousand pounds of trash”. Also, Cygnus’ return is not a straight path. It will be conducting an “extended mission” while in orbit.

Once the stipulated experiments are over, Cygnus will be performing a safe re-entry and burning up in Earth’s atmosphere, as per NASA.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

International Space Station

Cosmonauts asked to find a possible leak on ISS after mission controllers discovered depleting oxygen

Dec 22, 2020
Cosmonauts asked to find a possible leak on ISS after mission controllers discovered depleting oxygen
Japan plans to create wooden satellites which they hope will cut down on space junk

space junk

Japan plans to create wooden satellites which they hope will cut down on space junk

Dec 31, 2020
Today's Google Doodle celebrates 'The Great Conjunction' of Jupiter and Saturn and 'Winter 2020'

Google Doodle

Today's Google Doodle celebrates 'The Great Conjunction' of Jupiter and Saturn and 'Winter 2020'

Dec 21, 2020
ISRO to develop green propulsion to use in Gaganyaan and other rockets as well

ISRO

ISRO to develop green propulsion to use in Gaganyaan and other rockets as well

Dec 28, 2020
COVID-19 memorial, 11 million names and other things that will ride aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover

NASA

COVID-19 memorial, 11 million names and other things that will ride aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover

Dec 21, 2020
NASA gives nod of approval to two heliophysics missions that will explore Sun, space weather

mission to the Sun

NASA gives nod of approval to two heliophysics missions that will explore Sun, space weather

Jan 04, 2021

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020