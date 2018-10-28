Sunday, October 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 28 October, 2018 11:45 IST

Space travel for long periods can have lasting effects on the brain: Study

Space travel not only leads to muscle atrophy, reductions in bone density but also alters the brain.

Spending long periods in space not only leads to muscle atrophy and reductions in bone density, it also has lasting effects on the brain, suggests a study.

The study, led by a team of neuroscientists from the University of Antwerp in Belgium and Ludwig-Maximilians-University (LMU) of Munich, showed that differential changes in the three main tissue volumes of the brain remain detectable for at least half a year after the end of their last mission.

Representational image. Image courtesy: MaxPixel

Representational image. Image courtesy: MaxPixel

"Our results point to prolonged changes in the pattern of cerebrospinal fluid circulation over a period of at least seven months following the return to Earth," said professor Peter zu Eulenburg from the LMU.

"However, whether or not the extensive alterations shown in the grey and the white matter lead to any changes in cognition remains unclear at present," he added.

The study, reported in the New England Journal of Medicine, was carried out on ten cosmonauts, each of whom had spent an average of 189 days on board the International Space Station (ISS).

The magnetic resonance tomography (MRT) scans performed in the days after the return to Earth revealed that the volume of the grey matter was reduced compared to before launch.

Seven months later, this effect was partly reversed, but nevertheless still detectable.

In contrast, the volume of the cerebrospinal fluid, which fills the inner and outer cavities of the brain, increased within the cortex during long-term exposure to microgravity.

Further, the white matter tissue volume (those parts of the brain that are primarily made up of nerve fibres) appeared to be unchanged upon investigation immediately after landing.

But, the subsequent examination six months later showed a widespread reduction in volume relative to both earlier measurements.

In this case, the team postulated that over the course of a longer stint in space, the volume of the white matter may slowly be replaced by an influx of cerebrospinal fluid.

Upon return to Earth, this process is then gradually reversed, which then results in a relative reduction of white matter volume.

According to the researchers, further studies using a wider range of diagnostic methods are deemed essential, to minimise the risks associated with long-term missions and to characterise any clinical significance of the findings.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

also see

Space exploration

Another 15-20 years left for manned space missions says cosmonaut Kornienko

Oct 26, 2018

Exploring Venus

NASA is hoping to build inflatable cities for the exploration of Venus

Oct 18, 2018

Space Force

Pentagon recommends Trump's 'Space Force' be built in stages, not before 2020

Oct 24, 2018

Aborted ISS Launch

NASA astronaut shares ordeal, experience of emergency landing after aborted launch

Oct 17, 2018

Satellite Launch

Russia's first successful Soyuz launch since ISS mishap puts satellite in orbit

Oct 26, 2018

ISRO Incubators

ISRO's space incubator to nurture startups creating cutting-edge space technology

Oct 15, 2018

science

Space travel

Space travel for long periods can have lasting effects on the brain: Study

Oct 28, 2018

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Nuclear Reactors

Nuclear reactor in Karnataka nabs world record for running 895 straight days

Oct 26, 2018

Satellite Launch

Russia's first successful Soyuz launch since ISS mishap puts satellite in orbit

Oct 26, 2018