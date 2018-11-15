Thursday, November 15, 2018 Back to
Press Trust of India 15 November, 2018 11:26 IST

Space tech to be used to help with cleaning Ganga and planning related projects

An ISRO official, who declined to be quoted, said geospatial and remote sensing technology would be used to assess the water quality of the river

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) will use space technology for getting better data on the river and help in planning and monitoring projects, a top official said.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, said the NMCG would also make use of the data from the Survey General of India, besides taking help from the Department of Space.

A man rows his boat in the waters of river Ganga during the sunset in the northern Indian city of Allahabad May 12, 2009. Image: Reuters

An ISRO official, who declined to be quoted, said geospatial and remote sensing technology would be used to assess the water quality of the river. He, however, declined to elaborate further.

Mishra said the data will be helpful in better monitoring and planning of projects for the river.

"This would also help in the demarcation of the flood plains," he said while speaking on the sidelines of an event on 'G-Governance of Namami Gange programme through Geospatial Technology'.

