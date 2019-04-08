Monday, April 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Researchers found that microbes on the ISS were mostly human-associated, some, opportunistic pathogens.

Press Trust of IndiaApr 08, 2019 18:09:05 IST

NASA scientists, including one of Indian origin, have found that the International Space Station (ISS) is teeming with bacteria and fungi, creating a microbial environment in the orbital laboratory similar to gyms and hospitals on Earth and putting astronauts at health risk.

Scientists created a comprehensive catalogue of the bacteria and fungi found on surfaces inside the ISS.

Knowledge of the composition of the microbial and fungal communities on the ISS can be used to develop safety measures for NASA for long-term space travel or living in space, the US space agency said in a statement.

"Specific microbes in indoor spaces on Earth have been shown to impact human health. This is even more important for astronauts during spaceflight, as they have altered immunity and do not have access to the sophisticated medical interventions available on Earth," said Kasthuri Venkateswaran, from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in the US.

Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor works on plant shoots for the Plant habitat. Image courtesy: NASA

"In light of possible future long-duration missions, it is important to identify the types of microorganisms that can accumulate in the unique, closed environments associated with spaceflight, how long they survive and their impact on human health and spacecraft infrastructure," said Venkateswaran, corresponding author of the study published in the journal Microbiome.

The researchers found that microbes on the ISS were mostly human-associated. The most prominent bacteria were Staphylococcus (26 percent of total isolates), Pantoea (23 percent) and Bacillus (11 percent). They included organisms that are considered opportunistic pathogens on Earth, such as Staphylococcus aureus (10 percent of total isolates identified), which is commonly found on the skin and in the nasal passage, and Enterobacter, which is associated with the human gastrointestinal tract.

On Earth, they are predominant in gyms, offices, and hospitals, which suggests that the ISS is similar to other built environments where the microbiome is shaped by human occupation.

"Whether these opportunistic bacteria could cause disease in astronauts on the ISS is unknown. This would depend on a number of factors, including the health status of each individual and how these organisms function while in the space environment," said Aleksandra Checinska Sielaff, from JPL.

"Regardless, the detection of possible disease-causing organisms highlights the importance of further studies to examine how these ISS microbes function in space," said Aleksandra Checinska Sielaff, from JPL.

A 3D model of the International Space Station (ISS). Image Courtesy: NASA

A 3D model of the International Space Station (ISS). Image Courtesy: NASA

"Regardless, the detection of possible disease-causing organisms highlights the importance of further studies to examine how these ISS microbes function in space," said Checinska Sielaff.

Some of the microorganisms identified on the ISS have also been implicated in microbial induced corrosion on Earth. However, the role they play in corrosion aboard the ISS remains to be determined, the researchers said.

They used traditional culture techniques and gene sequencing methods to analyse surface samples collected in eight locations on the ISS, including the viewing window, toilet, exercise platform, dining table and sleeping quarters, during three flights across 14 months.

This allowed them to examine if and how the microbial and fungal populations differed between locations and over time.

Researchers found that while fungal communities were stable, microbial communities were similar across locations but changed over time.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review


also see

Women in Space

NASA scraps all-women spacewalk because of a lack of well-fitted spacesuits at ISS

Mar 26, 2019
NASA scraps all-women spacewalk because of a lack of well-fitted spacesuits at ISS
Mission Shakti has created 400 pieces of debris, endangered space station: NASA

Space Debris

Mission Shakti has created 400 pieces of debris, endangered space station: NASA

Apr 02, 2019
DRDO says debris from Mission Shakti ASAT test poses no danger to space station

Anti-satellite Test

DRDO says debris from Mission Shakti ASAT test poses no danger to space station

Apr 08, 2019
Pakistan 'deeply concerned' over space debris from India's ASAT test, says 'military dimension' of move can't be overlooked

NewsTracker

Pakistan 'deeply concerned' over space debris from India's ASAT test, says 'military dimension' of move can't be overlooked

Apr 03, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Israel's Beresheet to carry NASA instruments to the moon

Moon Missions

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Israel's Beresheet to carry NASA instruments to the moon

Mar 26, 2019
Starquakes rocking the Sun of an alien world reveals details about a 'Hot Saturn'

Astronomy

Starquakes rocking the Sun of an alien world reveals details about a 'Hot Saturn'

Apr 02, 2019

science

Israel's Beresheet mission captures stunning glimpse of the Moon's far side and Earth

Moon Mission

Israel's Beresheet mission captures stunning glimpse of the Moon's far side and Earth

Apr 08, 2019
Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Space Station

Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Apr 08, 2019
Stunning solar eclipse by Martian moons captured in images by NASA's Curiosity rover

Martian Eclipse

Stunning solar eclipse by Martian moons captured in images by NASA's Curiosity rover

Apr 08, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Apr 08, 2019