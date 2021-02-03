Wednesday, February 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Space Law: Dubai's space court to settle out of this world disputes

The UAE, which takes in seven emirates including Dubai, has invested heavily in the space sector in recent years.


Agence France-PresseFeb 03, 2021 09:39:57 IST

Dubai announced Monday the creation of a "space court" to settle commercial disputes, as the UAE — which is also sending a probe to Mars — builds its presence in the space sector. The tribunal will be based at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts, an independent British-inspired arbitration centre based on common law. Space law is governed by international conventions and resolutions, including the UN Outer Space Treaty which entered into force in 1967. Several states have also signed bilateral or multilateral agreements to regulate their space activities.

However, while until recently the field was almost exclusively the domain of nations and institutions, space has become a commercial issue involving more and more private companies.

Space Law: Dubais space court to settle out of this world disputes

After sending its first astronaut into space in 2019, UAE last year launched a probe named "Hope" towards Mars and is due to reach its destination next week.

"An integrated space industry, supported by human resources, infrastructure, and scientific research, is underway," Zaki Azmi, Chief Justice at DIFC Courts, said in a statement. "The Courts of Space is a global initiative that will operate in parallel, helping to build a new judicial support network to serve the stringent commercial demands of international space exploration in the 21st century."

Established in 2004, the DIFC Courts already draw many foreign companies to arbitrate their commercial disputes but did not yet have courts specialised in the space activities of private companies.

Azmi said that as space commerce becomes more global, the complex commercial agreements that govern them "will also require an equally innovative judicial system to keep pace".

The UAE, which takes in seven emirates including Dubai, has invested heavily in the space sector in recent years. After sending its first astronaut into space in 2019, the country last year launched a probe named "Hope" towards Mars. It is due to reach its destination next week.

"That was for us an eye-opener that we need to provide the UAE with the right infrastructure (in case of disputes)," Amna Al Owais, Chief Registrar at DIFC Courts, told AFP.

"We want to set the scene in terms of what courts can do. We believe that there will be a huge appetite for it," she said, citing as examples disagreements over satellite purchases or collisions between devices in space.

Companies and institutions based both in the UAE and abroad will now have the option of agreeing to take grievances to the tribunal, with new contracts potentially specifying the new "space court" as the forum for resolving disputes.

The oil-rich nation, whose colossal skyscrapers and mega-projects put it on the world map, hopes otherworldly new industries could be a boost to its economic future. It is also looking at other new frontiers — space tourism and mining — and has made plans to also help regulate those fledgeling industries.

Also read: Historic lunar sites, human artefacts on Moon officially protected by US law

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket
Spacewalking astronauts encounter cable trouble while hooking up European lab

ISS spacewalks

Spacewalking astronauts encounter cable trouble while hooking up European lab

Jan 28, 2021
How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021
SpaceX, US billionaire tie up for first 'all-civilian' flight to orbit slated for late 2021

Commercial astronauts

SpaceX, US billionaire tie up for first 'all-civilian' flight to orbit slated for late 2021

Feb 02, 2021
Captivating 'blue jets', 'elves' spotted over Pacific Ocean by observatory at space station

Blue Jets

Captivating 'blue jets', 'elves' spotted over Pacific Ocean by observatory at space station

Jan 28, 2021
Former UAE captain Mohammed Naveed, batsman Shaiman Anwar found guilty of match-fixing

SportsTracker

Former UAE captain Mohammed Naveed, batsman Shaiman Anwar found guilty of match-fixing

Jan 26, 2021

science

Union Budget 2021: Differently-abled people, disability rights NGOs neglected 'again'

Budget 2021

Union Budget 2021: Differently-abled people, disability rights NGOs neglected 'again'

Feb 02, 2021
Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Astrophysics

Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Feb 02, 2021
Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

Feb 01, 2021
Vaccine rollout gives UK rare win in battling COVID-19 despite delays, mixed messages

Vaccine Rollout

Vaccine rollout gives UK rare win in battling COVID-19 despite delays, mixed messages

Feb 01, 2021