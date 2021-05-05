FP Trending

To celebrate the 30 anniversary of the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has launched a tool that lets you find out which celestial object the Hubble Space Telescope captured on your birthday. The space telescope works 24x7 keeping its watchful eye on the universe. It was on 24 April 1990, that the space telescope was launched and was released into space the very next day. It has changed our understanding of the universe and the world of astronomy has never been the same.

Unencumbered by the clouds, Hubble and by extension, scientists have a clear view of the universe and all it has to offer. It is to observe some of the most distant stars and galaxies along with the planets in our solar system.

The user only needs to select the date and month of their birth from the drop-down list and click submit. For eg., if your birthday is 8 December, Hubble saw the remnant of Supernova 1987A which is a stellar explosion in a nearby galaxy witnessed by astronomers in 1987. It glows because a shock wave of material unleashed by the stellar blast formed a ring of gas around it.

You can click here to find the tool.

31 years ago, @NASAHubble launched into space 🔭 To commemorate the occasion, astronomers aimed the renowned observatory at one of the brightest stars seen in our galaxy: AG Carinae. 🌟 https://t.co/LTXcWYxoHw pic.twitter.com/l46QFOlcSv — NASA (@NASA) April 24, 2021

Earlier this week, NASA had released a celebratory image of one of the brightest stars in our galaxy. It is named AG Carinae and located approximately 20,000 light-years away. As per the American space agency, stars like AG Carinae are among the biggest in the cluster.

Not just that, NASA has been regularly sharing spectacular images on its social media handles that have been captured by the telescope. According to NASA, the Hubble can detect objects like seeing a “pair of fireflies in Tokyo that are less than 10 feet apart” from Washington.

https://gadgets.ndtv.com/science/news/nasa-hubble-space-telescope-tool-birthday-images-website-30th-anniversary-launch-2427716