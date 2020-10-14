FP Trending

Russia's Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft left for the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday morning, carrying Expedition 64 astronaut Kathleen “Kate” Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.

The spacecraft left for the space station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 1:45 am EDT or 11:15 am IST. The craft will go on a “two-orbit” journey to reach the station in three hours.

At the time of publishing, the spacecraft had already reached the station and Expedition 64 was busy docking to the ISS.

LIVE NOW: Welcome home! Kate Rubins of NASA and Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos launched from Earth at 1:45am ET and are now docking to their new home, @Space_Station. Watch live: https://t.co/mcyRkSFqMq https://t.co/mcyRkSFqMq — NASA (@NASA) October 14, 2020

The three crew members will spend six months aboard the space station. This is Rubins’ second voyage into space after she was aboard the Soyuz MS spacecraft on its first test flight to the ISS in July 2016. NASA said that that spacecraft was also launched from Kazakhstan.

Welcome home! With the Soyuz hatch opened at 7:07am ET, the @Space_Station crew has doubled. Astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov are now residents of our orbiting laboratory: https://t.co/6NJI6TvEGK pic.twitter.com/LglU99Jm0l — NASA (@NASA) October 14, 2020

Ahead of the launch, the NASA astronaut had expressed her excitement to Space.com. “We just finished our final exams before spaceflight, and it's a little bit hard to think about anything except for the exams when you're getting ready for them,” she told the portal.

Kate also said how she was looking forward to going back to space and welcoming the “first operational commercial crew vehicle to (the) station”. Kathleen, who holds a PhD in Cancer Biology and was the first person to sequence DNA in space. On her second visit to the station, she expressed interest in the “microbiome of the space station” and experiments on live cells. She said that the team will be focusing on “tissue architecture” in space and how to create “delicate tissue structures in space”.

Interestingly, she will be at the ISS when it celebrates 20 years of having a continuous human presence. She will be also voting from space in the US presidential elections, along with the other American astronauts.