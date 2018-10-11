Thursday, October 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 11 October, 2018 17:29 IST

Soyuz MS-10 crew survives emergency landing following failure of rocket booster

The two-man crew of a Soyuz MS-10 rocket landed in Kazakhstan without injuries.

A Russian Soyuz MS-10 rocket carrying a Russian cosmonaut and an American astronaut set off for a six-month mission at the International Space Station on 11 October, on a relatively rare two-man launch.

The space flight with NASA's Nick Hague and second-time flyer Aleksey Ovchinin of the Russian space agency blasted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for the International Space Station.

sss

Alexey Ovchinina and Nick Hague. Twitter

The Soyuz MS-10 mission suffered a booster failure shortly after lift-off, Russian agencies said. The mission began with an on-time lift-off at 4.40 am EDT (GMT-4; 2.40 pm local time).

According to NASA, the Soyuz MS-10 to have made a special landing after a "ballistic" descent. The crew-module safely separated from the rocket and returned via spacecraft, landing the two-man crew somewhere in Kazakhistan. A rescue mission was dispatched to recover the crew.

The two crew members were "alive and set to land in Kazakhstan," Russian media reported. The MS-10 mission had to be aborted following the detection of a drop in pressure in one of the rocket boosters powering the MS-10, reported NASA commentator Brandi Dean, from the Johnson Space Center.

According to a report in CBS News, there were live television views from inside the cockpit which showed Ovchinin and Hague calmly monitoring the displays as they were completely pushed back into their seats due to the steady acceleration.

The report further states that the Russians have routinely practised ascent abort procedures and that the Soyuz is equipped with multiple systems to assure a safe landing at any given point.

With inputs from Agence France Presse.

tags


This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar


Top Stories

latest videos

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

also see

Space

Indian astronaut may travel to the ISS aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 2022

Oct 03, 2018

science

MoonMoon

What do you call a moon that orbits another moon? A moonmoon of course!

Oct 11, 2018

Ethanol Biofuel

India's first 2G refinery producing fuel-grade ethanol to be built in Odisha

Oct 11, 2018

Space

Bursts of radio waves in record numbers discovered zipping through our galaxy

Oct 11, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover switches 'brains' temporarily to diagnose and repair glitch

Oct 11, 2018