Friday, February 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

South Korea signs USD 43 billion deal for 'world's biggest' offshore wind farm complex

Seoul announced last year its goal to become one of the world's top five offshore wind energy powerhouses by 2030.


Agence France-PresseFeb 05, 2021 15:53:52 IST

A $43 billion deal was signed Friday to build what the South Korean government said will be the world's biggest offshore wind power complex, as it seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. South Korea has few energy resources of its own and relies on imported coal – a cheap but dirty fuel – for around 40 percent of its electricity. President Moon Jae-in declared the carbon neutrality goal last year but at the same time is looking to phase out nuclear power, leaving the country depending on renewables to square the circle.

Moon oversaw the signing of the 48 trillion won ($43 billion) agreement to build the complex off Sinan in the country's southwest, which he said would be seven times bigger than the world's current largest offshore wind farm. With a maximum capacity of 8.2 gigawatts, the government is banking on it being the equivalent of six nuclear power stations.

Moon said that the country's position on the Korean peninsula gave it a geographical advantage.

South Korea signs USD 43 billion deal for worlds biggest offshore wind farm complex

Representational image. Flickr

"We have the infinite potential of offshore wind power to the sea on three sides, and we have the world's best technology in related fields," he added.

The agreement involves 33 different entities, among them regional governments, the electricity generator KEPCO, and major private firms including Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction and SK E&S.

Moon warned it could take more than five years to start construction, although the government will try to accelerate the process.

Seoul last year announced a target of becoming one of the world's top five offshore wind energy powerhouses by 2030.

South Korea also plans to cut its existing nuclear power plants – currently the country's only significant low-carbon energy source – from 24 to 17 by 2034, reducing the sector's energy output by nearly half.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Fossil Fuel Industry

Bruising 2020 for Big Oil: Fossil fuel industry left to confront its diminished future, cope

Feb 03, 2021
Bruising 2020 for Big Oil: Fossil fuel industry left to confront its diminished future, cope
South Korea's ex-Olympic coach Cho Jae-beom jailed for 10.5 years for sexually assaulting athlete

SportsTracker

South Korea's ex-Olympic coach Cho Jae-beom jailed for 10.5 years for sexually assaulting athlete

Jan 21, 2021

science

Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Hayabusa2

Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Feb 05, 2021
Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Ocean Habitats

Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Feb 05, 2021
Human growth in recent decades came at 'devastating cost' to nature, planet's economic role: Review

Planet

Human growth in recent decades came at 'devastating cost' to nature, planet's economic role: Review

Feb 04, 2021
Cleaner air during COVID-19 pandemic caused brief temperature spike: Study

Air Pollution

Cleaner air during COVID-19 pandemic caused brief temperature spike: Study

Feb 04, 2021