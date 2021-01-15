Friday, January 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

While the species may be able to acclimate to near-term ocean acidification, the environmental effects of acidification and hypoxia may be challenging.


FP TrendingJan 15, 2021 16:36:20 IST

A new study has now tested the effects of ocean acidity on octopuses. The study, conducted by the Walla Walla University, in collaboration with La Sierra University, was published in Physiological and Biochemical Zoology journal. The collaborative study provides new insights to how activities impact the world and how it adapts in response. The study focused on the metabolic rate of octopuses exposed to water acidified due to CO2 and the changes it brought about in the animals.

The study authors claim that the results show that, with no prior acclimatisation, octopuses had significantly higher RMRs (routine metabolic rate) in high CO2 pressure environments those octopuses in 700- or 360-μatm environments. Researchers, however, found that after 1 and 5 week at 1,500 μatm Pco2, they observed impaired hypoxia tolerance than those acclimated to 700 μatm Pco2. These findings, according to study authors, suggest that the octopus species O.rubescens experiences short-term stress in elevated PCO2, but is able to acclimatise over time.

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

A rescued East pacific red octopus. Image: Wikimedia Commons

However, while the species may be able to acclimate to near-term ocean acidification, environmental effects of acidification and hypoxia may cause a physiological challenge for the species. The study also showed that increased ocean acidity had no significant change to the metabolism of cuttlefish, while squid subjected to the same conditions showed a reduction in aerobic metabolism, including reduced oxygen circulation in subjects.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Biotic Annihilation

Species loss from hunting, habitat destruction is hurting evolution of mammals, study claims

Jan 07, 2021
Species loss from hunting, habitat destruction is hurting evolution of mammals, study claims
One Planet Summit: Nations hope to restart environment efforts stalled by pandemic

One Planet Summit

One Planet Summit: Nations hope to restart environment efforts stalled by pandemic

Jan 11, 2021
Climate change more than poverty, sanitation cause malnutrition in children says UN research

malnutrition

Climate change more than poverty, sanitation cause malnutrition in children says UN research

Jan 15, 2021
Baked-in global warming already in the air will make it difficult to stick to climate change goals

global warming

Baked-in global warming already in the air will make it difficult to stick to climate change goals

Jan 06, 2021
More than half of the nations have missed the deadline to submit upgraded climate ambitions

climate goals

More than half of the nations have missed the deadline to submit upgraded climate ambitions

Jan 06, 2021
2020 for India was the eight warmest year since 1901, much lower than the highest temperature in 2016: IMD

warm weather

2020 for India was the eight warmest year since 1901, much lower than the highest temperature in 2016: IMD

Jan 05, 2021

science

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

Ocean Acidification

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

Jan 15, 2021
Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

The Universe

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

Jan 14, 2021
Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Covid-19 Vaccines

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Jan 14, 2021
Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Megalodon Sharks

Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Jan 14, 2021