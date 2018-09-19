Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

India Science Wire 19 September, 2018 17:45 IST

Some bad memories can be forgotten, researchers find in a study using mice

Whether they can be forgotten depends on if it was formed before or after a stressful event: study.

It is believed that exaggerated response to bad memories is similar for all negative memories.

Now, a team of Indian scientists have shown that exaggerated response and difficulty to get rid of bad memories could depend on whether the bad memory was formed before or after a stressful event.

The finding is based on experiments done in rats using a technique called fear conditioning. When a rat is presented with a sound tone along with an aversive cue, it forms a memory that the tone is bad. The rat freezes in fear whenever the tone is played.

But when the tone is repeated without the aversive cue, the animal learns to forget aversive memory and realises that the tone is not bad.

When rats underwent stressful experience before fear conditioning, they showed increased fear response and inability to forget aversive memory.

In contrast, when they underwent the stressful experience afterwards, they did not show any enhanced response fear or inability to extinguish the fear memory.

Researchers also recorded brain activity of the rats as they underwent fear conditioning and stressful experience. It was found that although amygdala (emotional hub of the brain) remained hyperactive in stressed animals, it did not affect expression of fear memory. The prefrontal cortex which remained relatively unaffected in stressed animals seemed to control the normal fear response.

'Lost in nightmares', by a digital artist Viride. Image courtesy_ Deviant Art

Earlier studies had shown that amygdala and prefrontal cortex play important role in fear-related behaviour.

While amygdala is involved in formation of fear memories, prefrontal cortex (involved in making executive decisions) helps in their regulation and finally extinction.

Stress has been found to elicit opposite effects on the two brain structures.

“When fear-enhancing effects of prior exposure to stress are not in play, the expression of fear reflects normal regulation of prefrontal activity, not stress-induced hyperactivity in the amygdala,” explained Professor Sumantra Chattarji, leader of the research team.

Stress-induced strengthening of fear memories and impaired fear extinction are generally believed to be behavioural manifestation of these contrasting effects on amygdala and prefrontal cortex.

This has given rise to the view that stress impairs the ability to extinguish fear memories. “Our study questions this view”, researchers said.

However, more studies in animals and humans will be required to further explore how this research can be used for treating stress disorders.

The study was carried out by Bangalore-based National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine (inSTEM), and the study published in the journal eLife.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Genetics

Genes play a greater role in academic success than intelligence, new study finds

Sep 07, 2018

Coconut Oil

I won't be replacing coconut oil in my pantry with any other fat — here's why

Sep 19, 2018

Immunisation

Immunisation drive for rotavirus launched in UP to curb infant diarrhea

Sep 05, 2018

Environment

Microplastics could be entering the foodchain through mosquito larvae: Study

Sep 19, 2018

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Nuclear Plant

Recently refurbished KAPS-2 nuclear power plant in Gujarat reaches 'criticality'

Sep 18, 2018

science

Neuroscience

Some bad memories can be forgotten, researchers find in a study using mice

Sep 19, 2018

Coconut Oil

I won't be replacing coconut oil in my pantry with any other fat — here's why

Sep 19, 2018

Nanoengineering

This nanomembrane can act like a mic or loudspeaker that plays music off your skin

Sep 19, 2018

SpaceX will stream its 2023 moon mission live in high-definition VR: Elon Musk

Sep 19, 2018