Solar eclipses 2021: All you need to know about the two Surya Grahans that will take place next

The first Surya Grahan of next year will take place on 10 June while the last will occur on 4 December 2021.


FP TrendingDec 29, 2020 09:03:23 IST

Solar eclipses are natural phenomena that are a result of the Sun’s light not being able to reach the Earth. This usually happens due to the Moon coming between the Earth and the Sun. During a solar eclipse, our natural satellite casts a shadow onto us. There are different kinds of solar eclipses, depending upon the light that gets blocked. For example, if the moon and Earth are in a direct line, only a small part of our world will be able to see the sunlight and the sky turns dark even during the day. In case of a partial solar eclipse, the Sun, Moon and Earth are not exactly lined up. Hence, the Sun appears to have a dark shadow on only a small part of its surface. The last kind is the annular solar eclipse where the moon is farthest from Earth. Instead of blocking the sun’s light, a ring of light is created around the Moon.

The annular solar eclipse of 26 December 2019, as seen from Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

In the year 2021, we are going to see two solar eclipses. Here are the dates, timings and other details about the events:

First solar eclipse of 2021

The first Surya Grahan of next year will take place on 10 June. According to Time and Date.com, this will be an Annular Solar Eclipse. In India, the solar eclipse will take place from 1.42 pm to 6.41 pm IST. This one will be visible from much of Europe and Asia. Also, countries along with the North and West Africa, parts of North America, the Atlantic ocean, and the Arctic will be able to spot the eclipse.

Second and last solar eclipse of 2021

The last Surya Grahan will take place on 4 December in 2021. According to Time and Date.com, this will be a total solar eclipse but only visible from Antarctica. In India, the eclipse will be visible between 10.59 am and 03.07 am IST.

Parts of southern Africa, including locations in South Africa and Namibia, will see a partial solar eclipse too, only if the weather is favourable. South in Australia, South in Africa, South in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica also have the chance to catch at least a partial eclipse.

In 2020, the last solar eclipse took place on 14 December. But it was not really visible from India.

