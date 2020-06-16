Tuesday, June 16, 2020Back to
Solar Eclipse 2020: Total annular solar eclipse to take place on 21 June in some parts of India, partial in other parts

In Kolkata, the partial eclipse will begin at 10.46 am and end at 2.17 pm, from 10.20 am to 1.48 pm in New Delhi, from 10.00 am to 1.27 pm in Mumbai,


FP TrendingJun 16, 2020 13:47:26 IST

Earth will bear witness to an annular solar eclipse on Sunday, 21 June. India will be able to witness this celestial event as well.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. When this happens, the moon blocks the light of the sun from reaching the earth. The shadow of the moon is then cast on the earth.

There are three types of solar eclipses.

First, there is a total solar eclipse — which is only visible from a small area on earth. For the phenomenon to occur, the sun, moon and earth must be in a direct line.

Second is the partial solar eclipse when the sun, moon and earth are not exactly lined up.

The annular solar eclipse of 26 December 2019, as seen from Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

 

The solar eclipse of 21 June, however, is an annular eclipse and is the third type. This happens when the moon is farthest from the earth, according to NASA blog. Since the moon is farther away from the earth, it seems smaller and does not block the entire view of the sun. Since the moon is in front of the sun looks like a dark disk on top of a larger disk and appears like a ring of fire.

Solar Eclipse 2020 time and date

The eclipse will be annular in some parts of the country, where sky gazers will get an opportunity to observe the "ring of fire" during the phenomenon, an official said on Monday. However, for most parts of the country, the eclipse will be partial.

The path of the annular solar eclipse will start near Gharsana in Rajasthan around 10:12 am and the phase of annularity will begin around 11:49 am and end at 11:50 am, Director of the M P Birla Planetarium Debi Prasad Duari told PTI.

The ring of fire will be visible for that one minute from places such as Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa, Ratia and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

In Kolkata, the partial eclipse will begin at 10:46 am and end at 2:17 pm, while the timing will be from 10:20 am to 1:48 pm in New Delhi, from 10 am to 1:27 pm in Mumbai, from 10:22 am to 1:41 pm in Chennai and between 10.13 am and 1.31 pm in Bengaluru.

On June 21, the annular eclipse will first start for the people of Congo in Africa and progress through South Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Indian Ocean and Pakistan, before entering India over Rajasthan.

It will then move on to Tibet, China, Taiwan, before ending at the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

With inputs from agencies

