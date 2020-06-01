FP Trending

Earth will bear witness to an annular solar eclipse on Sunday, 21 June. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. When this happens, the moon blocks the light of the sun from reaching the earth. The shadow of the moon is then cast on the earth.

There are three types of solar eclipses. First, there is the total solar eclipse — which is only visible from a small area on earth. For the phenomenon to occur, the sun, moon and earth must be in a direct line.

Second is the partial solar eclipse, when the sun, moon and earth are not exactly lined up.

The solar eclipse of 21 June, however, is an annular eclipse. This happens when the moon is farthest from earth, according to US space agency NASA. Since the moon is farther away from the earth, it seems smaller and does not block the entire view of the sun. Instead, the moon in front of the sun looks like a dark disk on top of a larger disk and appears like a ring of fire.

Solar Eclipse 2020 time and date

This year, the annual solar eclipse will occur on 21 June. According to Time and Date, the eclipse will begin at 9.15 am IST and will end at 15.04 pm. The maximum eclipse will be visible at 12.10 pm.

The eclipse will be visible from parts of Africa, including Central African Republic, Congo and Ethiopia. South of Pakistan and northern India and China too will be able to see the eclipse.

June will also witness a lunar eclipse. The second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 will occur on the intervening night of 5 and 6 June. The lunar eclipse will be visible in much of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.