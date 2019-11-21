tech2 News Staff

SpaceX's Starship Mk1, a prototype, partially exploded during ground tests on Wednesday in Boca Chica, Texas, during a test of the spacecraft propellant tanks.

The aerospace company was performing cryogenic tests and the methane and oxygen tanks were filled with cryogenic liquid. This test was meant to check the spacecraft's ability to function in the cold, airless environment of space.

The rocket, literally under pressure, blew its top off and the entire spacecraft was surrounded by a large cloud of vapour and cryogenic liquid. According to NASA Spaceflight, the bottom tank bulkhead appeared to fail as well. A second cloud of vapour appeared out of the base of the vehicle at the same time that the top ruptured – signalling that the entire internal tank structure may have failed.

The results of this test are not alarming for two reasons: 1) this test was conducted on a prototype and not an actual rocket. The spacecraft was not even completely assembled as it had only the fuel tanks and Raptor engine section, and 2) these tests are done to ensure that the rocket can handle anything that comes in its way and it is safe during an actual launch. However, the effects of these tests will be felt as it will be a setback for the aerospace company's ambitious timeline.

A spokesperson for SpaceX said in a statement, “The purpose of today’s test was to pressurise systems to the max, so the outcome was not completely unexpected. There were no injuries, nor is this a serious setback.”

Musk had claimed that this test vehicle could be doing flights to low altitudes within the next couple of months and that some version of Starship could reach Earth orbit within six months. But prior to the test, SpaceX had already decided against flying the Mk 1.

The company will focus on a new and improved design for the Mk3. According to NASA Spaceflight, in Septemeber, Musk said that "the Mk 3 would not only have a very different build process but would also take significantly less time to construct than Mk 1."

The next step of the plan is to undertake further tests that will refine the designs and engines. SpaceX will move onto building its next prototype — the Starship Mk 3.

If you were wondering what happened to Mk 2, well the rocket is currently being built along with Mk 1, in a facility in Florida. However, there is no information on what its future will look like.

Musk, replied to a Twitter user when asked if he will be moving onto Mk 3. He said, “Absolutely, but to move to Mk3 design. This had some value as a manufacturing pathfinder, but flight design is quite different.”

Absolutely, but to move to Mk3 design. This had some value as a manufacturing pathfinder, but flight design is quite different. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2019

The Starship spacecraft was supposed to be used to transport cargo and passengers to Mars and the moon. It would have been the first spacecraft to include three Raptor engines, functioning control fins, and header tanks – which store the propellant used for landing.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.