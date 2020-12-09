Wednesday, December 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Smartphone-based Covid-19 test uses CRISPR technology, returns results in under 30 mins

The new diagnostic test can generate a positive or negative result, as well as measure the viral load, or concentration of virus, in the sample.


Press Trust of IndiaDec 09, 2020 17:37:00 IST

Scientists have developed a novel technology for a CRISPR-based COVID-19 diagnostic test that uses a smartphone camera to provide accurate results in under 30 minutes. According to the research published in the journal Cell, the new diagnostic test can not only generate a positive or negative result, but it also measures the viral load – the concentration of virus – in a given sample. All CRISPR diagnostics to date have required that the viral RNA be converted to DNA and amplified before it can be detected, adding time and complexity, the researchers said.

In contrast, the new approach skips all the conversion and amplification steps, using CRISPR to directly detect the viral RNA, they said.

"One reason we are excited about CRISPR-based diagnostics is the potential for quick, accurate results at the point of need," said Jennifer Doudna, a senior investigator at Gladstone Institutes in the US. "This is especially helpful in places with limited access to testing, or when frequent, rapid testing is needed. It could eliminate a lot of the bottlenecks we've seen with COVID-19," she added.

Smartphone-based Covid-19 test uses CRISPR technology, returns results in under 30 mins

Gene editing as a technology still has a long way to go before being embraced in human trials. Image: Getty

Jennifer Doudna won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for co-discovering CRISPR-Cas genome editing, the technology that underlies this work.

In the new test, the Cas13 protein is combined with a reporter molecule that becomes fluorescent when cut, and then mixed with a patient sample from a nasal swab, the researchers said.

The sample is placed in a device that attaches to a smartphone. If the sample contains RNA from SARS-CoV-2, Cas13 will be activated and will cut the reporter molecule, causing the emission of a fluorescent signal, they said.

The smartphone camera, essentially converted into a microscope, can detect the fluorescence and report that a swab tested positive for the virus, according to the researchers.

They say that the assay could be adapted to a variety of mobile phones, making the technology easily accessible.

When the scientists tested their device using patient samples, they confirmed that it could provide a very fast turnaround time of results for samples with clinically relevant viral loads.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Covid-19 Testing

Scientists at IISc are developing a Covid-19 test based on Raman spectroscopy, artificial intelligence

Dec 09, 2020
Scientists at IISc are developing a Covid-19 test based on Raman spectroscopy, artificial intelligence
Moderna files for emergency use authorisation of COVID-19 vaccine; Rajasthan announces lockdown in containment zones

NewsTracker

Moderna files for emergency use authorisation of COVID-19 vaccine; Rajasthan announces lockdown in containment zones

Nov 30, 2020
Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

COVID-19 rapid test

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

Dec 02, 2020
Covaxin Phase 3 trial starts in Kolkata; TMC's Firhad Hakim may get first shot

NewsTracker

Covaxin Phase 3 trial starts in Kolkata; TMC's Firhad Hakim may get first shot

Dec 02, 2020
US to distribute 6.4 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in first tranche by year-end

NewsTracker

US to distribute 6.4 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in first tranche by year-end

Nov 25, 2020
India's daily COVID-19 count drops to 31,118 taking tally to 94.62 lakh, reports 4,35,603 active cases

NewsTracker

India's daily COVID-19 count drops to 31,118 taking tally to 94.62 lakh, reports 4,35,603 active cases

Dec 01, 2020

science

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Marine Ecology

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Dec 09, 2020
Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Covid-19 Immunity

Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Dec 09, 2020
Organochlorine substances like DDT thought to have triggered mysterious death, mass infection in Andhra Pradesh

Mystery Disease

Organochlorine substances like DDT thought to have triggered mysterious death, mass infection in Andhra Pradesh

Dec 09, 2020
Chinese firm Sinovac to boost production capacity to 600 mn doses for Covid-19 efforts

Covid-19 vaccines

Chinese firm Sinovac to boost production capacity to 600 mn doses for Covid-19 efforts

Dec 08, 2020