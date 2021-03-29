Monday, March 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Six-year-old stumbles on coral fossil from million of years ago in England garden

The fossil's markings place it as existing during the Paleozoic era, between 500 and 251 million years ago.


Press Trust of IndiaMar 29, 2021 12:43:53 IST

A six-year-old Indian-origin boy says he is “really excited” after he found a fossil from millions of years ago while digging in his garden in the West Midlands region of England. Siddak Singh Jhamat, known as Sid, was using a fossil-hunting set he received as a Christmas present when he came across a rock that looked like a horn. "I was just digging for worms and things like pottery and bricks and I just came across this rock which looked a bit like a horn, and thought it could be a tooth or a claw or a horn, but it was actually a piece of coral which is called horn coral," the schoolboy said. "I was really excited about what it really was," he said.

According to a BBC report, his father Vish Singh was able to identify the horn coral through a fossil group he is a member of on Facebook and estimates the fossil is between 251 and 488 million years old.

"We were surprised he found something so odd-shaped in the soil... he found a horn coral, and some smaller pieces next to it, then the next day he went digging again and found a congealed block of sand,” said Vish Singh.

"In that there were loads of little molluscs and seashells, and something called a crinoid, which is like a tentacle of a squid, so it's quite a prehistoric thing," he said.

Six-year-old stumbles on coral fossil from million of years ago in England garden

The prehistoric horn coral fossil. Image Credit: PA Media

Singh believes the fossil's markings mean it is most likely a Rugosa coral and that the period that they existed from was between 500 and 251 million years ago, the Paleozoic Era.

"England at the time was part of Pangea, a landmass of continents. England was all underwater as well... that's quite a significant expanse of time," said Vish Singh.

The family, from Walsall, said they do not live in an area known for its fossils, like the Jurassic Coast in the south of England, but that they do have a lot of natural clay in the garden where the fossils were found.

Singh added: "Lots and lots of people have commented on how amazing it is to find something in the back garden.

"They say you can find fossils anywhere if you look carefully enough, but to find a significantly large piece like that is quite unique."

They now hope to tell Birmingham University's Museum of Geology about their discovery.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Fossils suggest hominids may have lived alongside modern humans: New research

May 09, 2017
Fossils suggest hominids may have lived alongside modern humans: New research
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021
'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018
The Thing: Second-largest fossil egg ever found, from Antartica has scientists bewildered

Fossil Finds

The Thing: Second-largest fossil egg ever found, from Antartica has scientists bewildered

Jun 18, 2020
Unlikely fossil dug up in Bhimbetka ties together evolution of modern life in India, Australia

Fossil Find

Unlikely fossil dug up in Bhimbetka ties together evolution of modern life in India, Australia

Feb 25, 2021
Fat molecules reveal earliest-known animal in records from 558 million-year-old

Paleontology

Fat molecules reveal earliest-known animal in records from 558 million-year-old

Sep 21, 2018

science

Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Space Race

Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Mar 29, 2021
Brood X: Billions of cicadas to emerge after spending 17 years burrowed underground

Insects

Brood X: Billions of cicadas to emerge after spending 17 years burrowed underground

Mar 29, 2021
Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Climate Control

Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Mar 26, 2021
Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Gut Microbiome

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Mar 23, 2021