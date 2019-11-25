Monday, November 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Sitting in the space station, ESA astronaut remotely drives lunar rover collecting rock samples

This method will help future astronauts to stay in the safety of the spacecraft while controlling the rover.


tech2 News StaffNov 25, 2019 16:50:10 IST

An astronaut in space took control of ESA's lunar rover, Interact, on Earth and drove it around successfully. It even picked up a rock sample as a test. These preliminary tests were conducted to ascertain that the space agency could replicate this method on the moon or Mars.

This was the first test in a series of tests to check if the technology developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) actually worked. The entire series of tests are called Analog-1.

In this test, astronaut Luca Parmitano took control of the prototype lunar rover, which was situated in the Netherlands, from the International Space Station where he is currently working. He then drove it around an obstacle course in the testing facility and picked up a rock sample from a sampling site.

Sitting in the space station, ESA astronaut remotely drives lunar rover collecting rock samples

The ESA prototype of the lunar rover in the Netherlands. Image credit: ESA

The astronaut used two laptops and a Sigma7 ‘force-feedback’ joystick with six degrees of motion to operate the rover. The joystick allows the astronaut to feel what the robot feels and adjust his grip accordingly.  The test was supposed to last one hour but the Italian astronaut completed it in half an hour.

ESA wants to build a rover that can work hand-in-hand with human beings. The agency believes that robots can go to places and do things that human beings are not able to. However, they are not as adaptive and quick like human beings.

ESA project manager Kjetil Wormnes said in a statement, “A rover on Mars would have taken weeks to do the same work Luca and the Analog-1 rover did in half an hour.”

If all goes well with this rover, ESA will be able to send astronauts into orbit around other planets without taking the risk of landing them. They will be able to control the rover while orbiting around the planet.

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano that took control of the rover from the Space station. Image credit : ESA

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano that took control of the rover from the Space station. Image credit : ESA

Jessica Grenouilleau, Meteron project lead at ESA’s Exploration Systems Group said in a press release, “Even on the Moon preparing an astronaut for a sortie takes hours just to get into a suit and prepare the airlock. By giving astronauts the possibility to control the robots nearby in the safety and comfort of their base or orbital spacecraft, much more can be achieved. This first test indicates an excellent adaptation between the crew and the robotic system, making this combination better at a wide range of tasks.”

Since this test was a success, Parmitano will go ahead with other tests. In the next test, he will drive the rover around the test facility to three different sites to collect rock samples.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

spacewalks

Astronauts completes first in a series of spacewalks to fix cosmic ray detector on the ISS

Nov 18, 2019
Astronauts completes first in a series of spacewalks to fix cosmic ray detector on the ISS
Astronauts conduct 'bypass surgery' on $2 bn cosmic ray detector, on ISS

Spacewalks

Astronauts conduct 'bypass surgery' on $2 bn cosmic ray detector, on ISS

Nov 25, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: Vikram's hard landing was 500m from designated site, says DoS Chief to Parliament

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: Vikram's hard landing was 500m from designated site, says DoS Chief to Parliament

Nov 21, 2019
China successfully tests its lander in preparation for its Mars 2020 mission

Mars 2020

China successfully tests its lander in preparation for its Mars 2020 mission

Nov 15, 2019
NASA's Curiosity rover finds seasonal changes in oxygen levels in Mars' atmosphere

Curiosity

NASA's Curiosity rover finds seasonal changes in oxygen levels in Mars' atmosphere

Nov 15, 2019
Snooze Fest! ESA explores hibernation tech to send astronauts to distant world, deep space

Space Travel

Snooze Fest! ESA explores hibernation tech to send astronauts to distant world, deep space

Nov 20, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019