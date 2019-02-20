Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Sharks can heal themselves, resist mutations in their genes thanks to evolution

It could give scientists clues about how to combat cancer & age-related diseases that come from genetic mutations.

The Associated Press Feb 20, 2019 08:55:28 IST

The great white shark — one of the most fearsome predators in the world’s oceans in both fact and fiction — is a formidable creature, right down to its genes.

Scientists on Monday said they have decoded the genome of Earth’s largest predatory fish, detecting numerous genetic traits that help explain its remarkable evolutionary success, including molecular adaptations to enhance wound healing as well as genomic stability such as DNA repair and DNA damage tolerance.

The great white shark, whose scientific name is Carcharodon carcharias, boasts a very large genome, 1-1/2 times bigger than the human genome.

An evolutionary wonder.

An evolutionary wonder.

In theory, large genomes with a lot of repeated DNA, like this shark possesses, and its large body size should promote a high incidence of genome instability, with much more DNA and many more cells seemingly vulnerable as targets for damage through an accumulation of routine mutations.

Just the opposite seems to be the case for this shark, thanks to adaptations in genes involved in preserving genome integrity.

"This knowledge, in addition to providing understanding into how sharks work at their most fundamental level — their genes — may also be useful in downstream applications to human medicine to combat cancers and age-related diseases that result from genome instability," said Mahmood Shivji, director of the Save Our Seas Foundation Shark Research Center and Guy Harvey Research Institute at Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

400 million years of sharks.

Sharks had 400 million years on the Earth to evolve to their current forms. Are they the new cockroaches? The new ultimate survivor?

This species, star of the 1975 Hollywood blockbuster "Jaws" and its multiple sequels, roams the world’s oceans, primarily in cool coastal waters.

Gray with a white underbelly and torpedo-shaped body, it can reach 20 feet (6 meters) long, weigh 7,000 pounds (3.18 tonnes) and dive to nearly 4,000 feet (1,200 meters) deep. It uses its mouthful of large, serrated teeth to rip into prey including fish, seals and dolphins, swallowing mouth-sized chunks of flesh whole.

Sharks are an evolutionary success story, thriving for more than 400 million years. Our species appeared roughly 300,000 years ago.

The great white shark also displayed genetic adaptations in several genes that play fundamental roles in wound healing. For example, a key gene involved in producing a major component of blood clots was found to have undergone adaptations.

“These adaptations and enrichments of essential wound-healing genes may underlie the ability of sharks to heal from wounds so efficiently,” said Cornell University’s Michael Stanhope, co-leader of the research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

Evolution

Darwin Day: 5 things right & wrong about Darwin's 160-year-old Theory of Evolution

Feb 12, 2019

Genetic Immunity

CRISPR gene editing could soon make us immune to influenza, HIV infection

Feb 18, 2019

Genetic Engineering

Can genetically engineered trees help save the world's disappearing forests?

Feb 11, 2019

Gene Editing

University of California wins patent for pioneering CRISPR gene editing technology

Feb 11, 2019

Gene Editing

Another scientist is editing genes in human embryos, but ethically this time

Feb 05, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

science

Environment

Extinction Rebellion activists want you to give up on us, or fight climate change

Feb 20, 2019

Wildlife

Two rare, vulnerable new species of bats discovered in Europe and North Africa

Feb 20, 2019

Genetics & Evolution

Sharks can heal themselves, resist mutations in their genes thanks to evolution

Feb 20, 2019

OCD Week

OCD Week 2019: A mental health condition that's far more than a knack for tidiness

Feb 19, 2019