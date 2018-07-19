Thursday, July 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Press Trust of India 19 July, 2018 19:59 IST

Shape-changing robot that climbs rough terrain can help people trapped in debris

The robot can climb over large obstacles and crawl through a tunnel, pipe or narrow gaps.

Scientists have developed a robot that can change its shape to crawl through tight spaces and climb over rough terrain, an advance that may help search and rescue teams locate people trapped under debris.

The Rising Sprawl-Tuned Autonomous Robot (RSTAR) utilises adjustable sprawling wheel legs attached to a body that can move independently and reposition itself to run on flat surfaces, climb over large obstacles and up closely-spaced walls, and crawl through a tunnel, pipe or narrow gaps.

A visitor shakes hands with a humanoid robot at the booth of IBG at Hannover Messe, the trade fair in Hanover, Germany, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer - RC19FE153DE0

A visitor shakes hands with a humanoid robot. Image: Reuters

"The RSTAR is ideal for search and rescue operations in unstructured environments, such as collapsed buildings or flooded areas, where it must adapt and overcome a variety of successive obstacles to reach its target," said David Zarrouk, from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Israel.

Researchers designed RSTAR to function simply and reliably, change shape and overcome common obstacles without any external mechanical intervention.

Its speed and relatively low energy consumption make the robot ideal for a broad range of applications that may require longer work time.
The robot uses its round wheels to travel more than three feet per second on hard flat surfaces and switches to spoke wheels to traverse extremely soft or granular surfaces, like thick mud or sand, without getting stuck.

It also climbs vertically and crawls horizontally by pressing its wheels to walls without touching the floor.

The team is working on a larger STAR robot version that will climb over larger obstacles, including stairs, and carry more than four pounds of sensors and supplies.

A smaller STAR or RSTAR will piggyback on the larger robot to use in hard-to-reach areas and sneak in between narrow cracks and passages.

tags


latest videos

Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

also see

Succulent Robot

Hexa, the six legged robot, carries a potted plant and reaches out for sunlight

Jul 13, 2018

robots

Rolls-Royce plans to use snake, cockroach-inspired robots to inspect engines

Jul 19, 2018

SouthSide

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 director Shankar confirms film will release on 29 November

Jul 11, 2018

Robotics

'Little yellow horse': How autonomous robots are delivering essentials in China

Jul 18, 2018

Moon mission

Israel plans maiden lunar mission in December with unmanned spacecraft

Jul 10, 2018

Uber

Uber CPO resigns after an enquiry into how she handled racial discrimination

Jul 11, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018