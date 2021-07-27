Thursday, July 29, 2021Back to
Seven-year-old Brazilian girl discovers 7 asteroids for NASA, becomes world's youngest astronomer

Nicole Oliveira has been honoured by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration for her inputs in asteroid searches.


FP TrendingJul 29, 2021 15:30:05 IST

A seven-year-old Brazilian girl, who has an immense love for astronomy, recently found seven asteroids. Identified as Nicole Oliviera, she has been named the world's youngest astronomer. When she was just two years old, Nicole's fascination with space and astronomy began.

According to reports, the little girl took part in the ‘Asteroid Hunt' citizen science programme. It was run by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration and includes the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Nicole’s participation led to the discovery of seven asteroids.

Last month, the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation requested the little stargazer to deliver a lecture in the 1st International Seminar on Astronomy and Aeronautics. It was conducted by the ministry itself.

Despite her little age and vast knowledge, Oliveira has been presenting lectures in schools in her hometown. The Brazilian Ministry invited her after getting to know that she is the youngest member of the Alagoas Astronomical Studies Center, Centro de Estudos Astronômico de Alagoas (CEAAL).

When Oliveira was just two years old, she asked her mother for a star and got a toy star. Little did her parents know that she would be honoured by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration for her inputs in asteroid searches.

Oliveira participated in a course run by CEAAL at the age of six. As per her parents, she attended all the classes and took the exam later. She passed the exam achieving a rare feat. Amid the pandemic, the young astronomer has created her own YouTube channel where she talks about asteroids and space with her three other astronomy-enthusiast friends.

