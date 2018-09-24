Monday, September 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 24 September, 2018 09:57 IST

Self-flying glider uses machine learning to navigate air currents, soar like birds

The experiment is largely aimed at understanding how birds migrate through different wind patterns.

Scientists have created a self-flying glider that uses machine learning to navigate rising air currents, in an experiment that could help our understanding of how birds migrate.

Soaring birds ride warm air passages known as thermals to fly and gain height without needing to flap their wings, although no one knows exactly how they do it.

To gain insight into what cues birds instinctively use to catch an updraught, researchers from the University of California San Diego equipped a pilotless glider with an on-board computer allowing it to change direction on the basis of real-time measurements.

To help navigate the ever-changing environment, they used machine learning — the glider, which has a wingspan of two metres, in effect teaches itself how to fly by evaluating each variation in air currents and receiving a reward for every "correct" decision that resulted in increased altitude.

In a study published Wednesday, 19 September, in the journal Nature, the team reported that after just 15 hours of test flights, the glider had "learned" how to optimise its position and developed a strategy to catch the warm updraughts.

Representational image. PxHere

Representational image. PxHere

"We find it very impressive as the glider had no prior knowledge about atmospheric physics or aerodynamics," Massimo Vergassola, lead study author, told AFP.

Whereas several other studies have shown how fast machines can learn strategies or form algorithms to solve complex problems, thermal updrafts change nearly constantly, making the gliders' task extra taxing.

By studying how the glider learned to respond to physical stimulus in flight, Vergassola and his colleagues believe that birds might also take certain physical and visual clues to help them climb thermals, saving vital energy needed for long migrations.

Species such as the bar-tailed godwit and shorebird, that can fly upward of 11,500 kilometres without stopping, would not be able to do so without these skills.

"The (glider's) strategy shows quite good performance in ever-changing aerial environments," Vergassola said.

"We believe that soaring birds could in fact perform more complex planning computations or use additional navigational cues, such as clouds."

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

AI & Robotics

This room uses machine learning, AI to change shape in response to human behaviour

Sep 20, 2018

Facebook

Facebook is building new AI that can recognise offensive text in images, videos

Sep 12, 2018

AI in Healthcare

Intel's aiming to bring new levels of efficiency to healthcare tech using AI

Sep 17, 2018

Machine Learning

Fast and big is the recipe to make machine learning a valuable resource

Sep 11, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

Nanoengineering

This nanomembrane can act like a mic or loudspeaker that plays music off your skin

Sep 19, 2018

science

Environment

What ignited many of California’s deadliest wildfires remains a mystery: Report

Sep 24, 2018

Lunar Gateway

Russia may drop out of plans to build lunar space station jointly with US

Sep 24, 2018

Biomimicry

Self-flying glider uses machine learning to navigate air currents, soar like birds

Sep 24, 2018

Satellites

Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket gears up for its hundredth launch on 25 September

Sep 24, 2018