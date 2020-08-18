Tuesday, August 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Second SpaceX astronaut mission pushed to 23 October due to spacecraft 'traffic', ISS needs

The commercial mission will be the first to the ISS with NASA certification, following the successful Demo-2 mission.


FP TrendingAug 18, 2020 17:18:29 IST

The first operational flight with astronauts aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed according to a statement released by NASA. While the mission was set to launch in late September, the date has now been pushed to 23 October 2020.

According to a NASA statement dated 14 August, the new date for the SpaceX Crew-1 mission was scheduled to "accommodate spacecraft traffic" for the rotation of Soyuz crewmembers currently in space, and to suitably "meet the needs of the International Space Station".

Under the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, four astronauts will be flying to the ISS for a six-month mission.

The Crew Dragon craft would be flying with the Falcon 9 rocket and the launch will be taking place from the Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Second SpaceX astronaut mission pushed to 23 October due to spacecraft traffic, ISS needs

The Crew Dragon is the modified version of the Cargo Dragon that SpaceX has been using during its re-supply missions to the ISS.

Three NASA astronauts – Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialist Shannon Walker will be joined in the mission with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission specialist Soichi Noguchi. It will be the first mission, NASA said, to reach the space station after the completion of NASA certification. It will follow the successful Demo-2 mission that flew astronauts to the ISS and back.

The launch will take place once the astronauts aboard the orbiting space station depart the ISS or return to Earth. So, the Crew-1 mission will begin only post the arrival of NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos. Also, it will follow the departure of NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner from the ISS.

While the mission awaits some data reviews and certification, the delayed time frame, as per the space agency, will buy some time for a "crew handover" with the upcoming NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission, scheduled to launch next spring.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SpaceX Resort

SpaceX looking to build a spaceport resort near Texas facility, new job posting reveals

Aug 11, 2020
SpaceX looking to build a spaceport resort near Texas facility, new job posting reveals
'Mars is looking real': SpaceX's Starship prototype SN5 aces key 'hop' towards interplanetary travel

SpaceX Starship

'Mars is looking real': SpaceX's Starship prototype SN5 aces key 'hop' towards interplanetary travel

Aug 05, 2020
Amazon's Project Kuiper gets FCC approval; half of its 3,236 internet satellites to go up by 2026

satellites

Amazon's Project Kuiper gets FCC approval; half of its 3,236 internet satellites to go up by 2026

Aug 05, 2020
NASA shared an image of eccentrically shaped NGC 1614 galaxy, leaves netizens amazed

galaxy

NASA shared an image of eccentrically shaped NGC 1614 galaxy, leaves netizens amazed

Aug 17, 2020
NASA succeeds in receiving laser beam signal from its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter after 10 years

NASA

NASA succeeds in receiving laser beam signal from its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter after 10 years

Aug 13, 2020
NASA's TESS completes its two year primary mission; begins extended journey

NASA's TESS

NASA's TESS completes its two year primary mission; begins extended journey

Aug 14, 2020

science

NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Metal Asteroid

NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Aug 18, 2020
Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Male Bisexuality

Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Aug 18, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

herd immunity

COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

Aug 18, 2020
Cosmic heartbeat discovered in gas cloud synced with a black hole by Arecibo, Fermi telescopes

Astrophysics

Cosmic heartbeat discovered in gas cloud synced with a black hole by Arecibo, Fermi telescopes

Aug 18, 2020