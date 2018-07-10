Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 10 July, 2018 15:57 IST

Scientists uncover world's oldest colours from rocks under the Sahara desert

The bright pink pigment they found, called porphyrin, is actually the molecular fossil of chlorophyll

Scientists from Australian National University (ANU) have uncovered what they believe are the oldest colours in geological records. The 1.1 billion-year-old bright pink pigments were extracted from rocks deep beneath the Sahara desert in West Africa, where they were found intact under rocks. This bright pink colour of these pigments is believed to place these fossils at over half a billion years older than other prehistoric pigments previously unearthed.

The discovery

The bright pink pigment they found, called porphyrin, is actually the molecular fossil of chlorophyll, the green pigment in plants that make them photosynthetic. The fossils were thought to be green originally, then blood red, and eventually deep purple as their concentrations increased with mineralisation. When the fossils were diluted, their final form revealed the bright pink pigment in an oil form.

The findings

What makes this finding interesting is that this adds to a very limited wealth of information we have about how primary producers evolved, which could also offer insights into how species diversity in the animal kingdom was — and continues to be — so rich.

Representational image. Pexels

Representational image. Pexels

The study poses that the small autotrophic cells, called plankton, that make the base of the ocean's food chain could have limited the amount of energy that algae and more complex organisms received, possibly slowing the process of large and complex life evolving.

The significance 

Geologists from ANU found that very little cyanobacteria and plankton were present in African, and possibly the world's oceans around 1.1 billion years ago. These oceans were lacking in cyanobacteria began to vanish around 650 million years ago, with the emergence and spread of algae, which could have checked their growth. This takeover could have fueled, at least in part, the energy required to produce the complex ecosystems with large animals, and humans that the Earth's biosphere has evolved to contain today. Simply put, this discovery could offer new insights into why it took 4 billion years for the first animal life to evolve on Earth.

