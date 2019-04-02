Tuesday, April 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Since methane traces were reported in Mars' atmosphere, a debate has raged over the findings' accuracy.

Agence France-PresseApr 02, 2019 17:15:07 IST

The mystery of methane on Mars may finally be solved as scientists Monday confirmed the presence of the life-indicating gas on the Red Planet as well as where it might have come from.

In the 15 years since a European probe reported traces of the gas in the Martian atmosphere, a debate has raged over the accuracy of the readings showing methane, which on Earth is produced by simple lifeforms.

Because methane gas dissipates relatively quickly — within around 12 years on Earth — and due to the difficulty of observing Mars' atmosphere, many scientists questioned previous studies that relied on a single data set.

Now an international team of experts have compared observations from two separate spacecraft, taken just one day apart in 2013, to find independent proof of methane on our neighboring planet.

Furthermore, they conducted two parallel experiments to determine the most likely source of methane on Mars to be an ice sheet east of Gale Crater -- itself long assumed to be a dried up lake.

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars atmosphere could be

Methane bubbling in an abrupt thaw lake in Alaska. Image Courtesy: US Geological Survey

"This is very exciting and largely unexpected," Marco Giuranna, from Rome's National Astrophysics Institute, told AFP. "Two completely independent lines of investigation pointed to the same general area of the most likely source for the methane."

Europe's Mars Express probe measured 15.5 parts per billion in the atmosphere above the Gale Crater on June 16, 2013. The presence of methane in the vicinity was confirmed by readings taken 24 hours earlier by NASA's Curiosity rover.

Using the data, Giuranna and the team divided the region around the crater into grids of 250 by 250 square kilometres.

One study then ran a million computer-modeled emissions scenarios for each section while another team studied images of the planet surface for features associated on Earth with the release of methane.

Indicator of life

The most likely source was a sheet of frozen methane beneath a rock formation, which the team believes periodically ejects the gas into the atmosphere.

Giuranna said that while methane is a sign of life on Earth, its presence on Mars doesn't necessarily constitute evidence of something similar on the Red Planet.

The near-invisible Martian atmosphere.

"Methane is important because it could be an indicator of microbial life," he said. "But life is not required to explain these detections because methane can be produced by abiotic processes."

"Though not a direct biosignature of life, methane can add to the habitability of martian settings, as certain types of microbes can use methane as a source of carbon and energy," he added.

Though there is no liquid water on Mars, the European Space Agency said in February its imaging equipment had shown further evidence of dried up river beds, suggesting the Red Planet may once have been home to simple organisms.

Giuranna said that further research was needed to determine the extent of the methane ice sheet near Gale Crater.

If founded to be extensive, the methane it contains "could support a sustained human presence" on Mars as a possible source of fuel for industrial processes and a propellant for returning manned missions to Earth, he said.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)


also see

Mars Helicopter

NASA's Mars 2020 mission to test a helicopter in addition to rover on Red Planet

Mar 25, 2019
NASA's Mars 2020 mission to test a helicopter in addition to rover on Red Planet
SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Starship First Hop

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Mar 19, 2019
Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Plastic Pollution

Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Mar 19, 2019
Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Astrogeology

Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Mar 19, 2019
World Tuberculosis Day 2019: TB infection can cause infertility in men and women

World Tuberculosis Day

World Tuberculosis Day 2019: TB infection can cause infertility in men and women

Mar 24, 2019
Tuberculosis may be eradicated by 2045 with better research funding, awareness

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis may be eradicated by 2045 with better research funding, awareness

Mar 22, 2019

science

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019
Computer-generated, edited genome used to make first synthetic life form — bacteria

Genetic Engineering

Computer-generated, edited genome used to make first synthetic life form — bacteria

Apr 02, 2019
Catch new visuals of ISRO's PSLV-C45 mission launch, onboard camera footage

Space

Catch new visuals of ISRO's PSLV-C45 mission launch, onboard camera footage

Apr 02, 2019
Summers in India are only just beginning, and it's already sizzling — are you safe?

Summer heat

Summers in India are only just beginning, and it's already sizzling — are you safe?

Apr 02, 2019