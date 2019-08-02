Friday, August 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists successfully build functional 3-D printed heart parts out of collagen

Collagen is an ideal biomaterial for printing since it is found in every tissue of the human body.


Agence France-PresseAug 02, 2019 09:49:21 IST

US scientists have successfully built functional heart parts out of collagen using a 3D bioprinter, a breakthrough they say could one day create entire organs.

Their technique, which was described in the journal Science on Thursday, replicates the body's own complex biological scaffolds that provide the structure and biochemical signalling organs need to function.

"What we were able to show was you can actually 3D print a heart valve out of collagen, and they function," Adam Feinberg, one of the paper's co-authors told AFP.

Previous attempts at printing these scaffolds, known as extracellular matrices, had been hindered by limitations that resulted in poor tissue fidelity and low resolutions.

Scientists successfully build functional 3-D printed heart parts out of collagen

Representational image. Image credit: PxHere

Collagen, which is an ideal biomaterial for the task since it is found in every tissue of the human body, starts out as fluid and attempting to print it resulted in a puddle of jello-like material.

But the scientists at Carnegie Mellon University were able to overcome these hurdles by using rapid changes in pH to cause the collagen to solidify with precise control.

"That's the very first version of a valve, and so anything that we engineer as a product will actually get better and better," Feinberg said.

The technique could one day help patients awaiting heart transplants, but it will need to validate through animal testing and eventually human.

"I think more near term is probably patching an existing organ," such as a heart that has suffered a loss of function through a heart attack, or a degrading liver, said Feinberg.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

BuzzPatrol

Indian-origin stand-up comedian Manjunath Naidu dies on stage in Dubai after suffering cardiac arrest

Jul 21, 2019
Indian-origin stand-up comedian Manjunath Naidu dies on stage in Dubai after suffering cardiac arrest
Researchers find diabetes drug can also prevent cardiovascular and kidney diseases

diabetes

Researchers find diabetes drug can also prevent cardiovascular and kidney diseases

Jul 23, 2019

science

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019
Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Tiger Census

Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Jul 30, 2019
International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019