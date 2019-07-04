Thursday, July 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

The connectome is also a foundation for understanding far more complex nervous systems like our own.

tech2 News StaffJul 04, 2019 18:30:47 IST

Every neuron and connection between them in the male and female bodies of an animal has been mapped for the first time. This "connectome", as researchers are calling it, brings researchers a step closer to understanding the workings of neurons as well as malfunctions that lead to unexplained mental illnesses.

The connectome in question is that of a small, soil-dwelling worm known as Caenorhabditis elegans, or simply, C. elegans. This worm is a widely used organism in neuroscience research for the tiny number of neurons it has. The hermaphrodite version of the worm, for example, has 302 neurons in its nervous system compared to the ~86 billion present in humans.

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

C. elegans under a microscope.

The new map developed by scientists and published in the journal Nature is the first complete "wiring diagram" for both sexes of any animal. It displays which neurons are linked to which other neuron or muscle. Also tagged to each neuron are the bodily function/muscles they control and the strength of those connections. No matter what the area of research, this new wiring diagram gives scientists a reference to easily track how the animal might sense or react to the external world.

"The worm may be simple at the level of the number of cells by comparison to other animals, but it is not simple in its behavior," Scott Emmons, the paper’s senior author, told Scientific American. "It has learning, it has memory, it has fear, it can learn the presence of predators and runs away from them, it can navigate toward food, it can find the opposite sex and once it encounters it, it knows how to mate with it."

In a way, the connectome is also a foundation for understanding far more complex nervous systems like our own.

"If a worm can do so much with so few neurons, and we have orders of magnitude more neurons," Paul Sternberg, a biology professor at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, told Scientific American, "then we're amazing."

The datasets that were generated from and analysed in the current study are available at wormwiring.org

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Neuroscience

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Jul 03, 2019
BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind
Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Astrophysics

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Jul 02, 2019
Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Black Holes

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Jul 02, 2019
Brain's neurons help in identifying and interpreting different colours and shapes

Brain

Brain's neurons help in identifying and interpreting different colours and shapes

Jul 01, 2019

science

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019
Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019
BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Neuroscience

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Jul 03, 2019
Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 03, 2019