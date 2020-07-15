Wednesday, July 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists spotted a super flare originating hundreds of light years away, more powerful than those on our Sun sends out

Previously, they thought only younger star could cause such explosions, however, the study showed that older star can cause them as well.


FP TrendingJul 15, 2020 14:42:00 IST

Scientists have spotted a 'superflare' in the sky which is more powerful than those on our Sun. According to a report by Science Daily, these events occur when stars release huge bursts of energy that can be seen from hundreds of light-years away. While researchers are still unsure about the reasons behind the phenomenon, they assumed, until recently, that such explosions occurred on stars that were relatively young and active.

However, the new study shows that such superflares can occur on older and quieter stars as well, even though the occurrence is rarer.

Scientists spotted a super flare originating hundreds of light years away, more powerful than those on our Sun sends out

An artist's depiction of a superflare on an alien star. Image Credit: NASA, ESA and D. Player

As per a statement released by the University of Colorado at Boulder, Yuta Notsu, the lead author of the study and a visiting researcher at CU Boulder said that such results should be a wake-up call for life on our planet.

If a superflare erupted on the sun, Earth would be washed with a wave of high-energy radiation which could disturb electronics across the globe, causing widespread blackouts and shorting out communication satellites in orbit Notsu added.

He said that while the study shows that superflares are rare events, "But there is some possibility that we could experience such an event in the next 100 years or so.”

According to the Science Daily report, scientists first discovered this phenomenon from the Kepler Space Telescope. Notsu and his team of researchers used instruments to narrow down a list of superflares that came from 43 stars resembling our sun, before coming to the conclusion that younger stars tend to produce the most superflares, but older stars like our sun can produce them too.

The results of the study were published in The Astrophysical Journal.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Kyoto University scientists observe huge ‘superflare’ from red dwarf star 16 light years away

Jul 11, 2020
Kyoto University scientists observe huge ‘superflare’ from red dwarf star 16 light years away
Lithium-rich giants: Sun, stars like it produce huge amounts of lithium late in their lives

Astrophysics

Lithium-rich giants: Sun, stars like it produce huge amounts of lithium late in their lives

Jul 08, 2020
Scientists are now a step closer towards understanding how a supermassive black hole is born

birth of a black hole

Scientists are now a step closer towards understanding how a supermassive black hole is born

Jul 15, 2020
NASA turns the Solar Observatory's images into a time lapse of the Sun's life over the past 10 years

NASA

NASA turns the Solar Observatory's images into a time lapse of the Sun's life over the past 10 years

Jul 06, 2020
Carbon levels in Comet Atlas could help astronomers detect the age of other comets

comet atlas

Carbon levels in Comet Atlas could help astronomers detect the age of other comets

Jul 15, 2020
Discovery of asymmetrical double neutron star system may have astronomical implications

Astrophysics

Discovery of asymmetrical double neutron star system may have astronomical implications

Jul 09, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020