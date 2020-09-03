Thursday, September 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists simulated the Earth’s inner core, found that it might be only 1 billion years old

Earlier studies have set the core at varying ages — from being 4.5 billion years old to a mere 565 million years old.


FP TrendingSep 03, 2020 09:36:21 IST

Our planet is made up of the crust, mantle, followed by the outer and inner core. The solid inner core is formed of Iron and Nickel alloy and it is understood to be the hottest part of the Earth. However, a recent study helps in not only getting a closer estimate of the core’s age but also some crucial factors behind the sustenance of the planet’s magnetic field.

Researchers recreated the conditions at the centre of the Earth inside a laboratory chamber, and “improved” the estimate of the age of the solid inner core. Now the figure stands between 1 billion to 1.3 billion years old, revealed a press release.

Scientists simulated the Earth’s inner core, found that it might be only 1 billion years old

The Earth's core is made of crust, mantle, the outer and inner core. Image credit: Wikipedia

This study also helps in judging the magnitude of how the core conducts heat and the energy sources that help drive the planet’s geodynamo. The geodynamo is the process that keeps the magnetic field of our planet functioning that in turn protects us from harmful cosmic rays.

Jung-Fu Lin, a professor at The University of Texas at Austin’s Jackson School of Geosciences, led the research and said the topic was much sought after as it shines a light on the “planet’s habitability”.

While earlier studies have set the core at varying ages — from being 4.5 billion years old to a mere 565 million years old  — the latest study manages to steer clear of contradictions and paradoxes. The release states that in order to stand apart from the paradox, they had to directly measure the conductivity of iron under core like conditions. So researchers brought the pressure to more than 1 million atmospheres and temperatures of about 6,000-degrees celsius (similar to that on the surface of the sun).

This was done by “squeezing laser-heated samples of iron between two diamond anvils”. According to the team, getting correct results took them two years. Co-author of the article Youjun Zhang, who is an associate professor at Sichuan University in China said that they encountered many problems and failed several times making them almost give up.

The study has been published in the journal  Physical Review Letters.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Global warming

Global warming has caused 28 trillion tonnes of ice to disappear from the Earth's surface since 1994

Aug 27, 2020
Global warming has caused 28 trillion tonnes of ice to disappear from the Earth's surface since 1994
3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Animal Mummies

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Aug 21, 2020
Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

The Sun

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

Aug 26, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020
Studying space rocks, scientists find that the Earth has always had water since it formation

water on earth

Studying space rocks, scientists find that the Earth has always had water since it formation

Aug 31, 2020
Ancient supernova particles found in deep-sea sediments on the Earth

supernova

Ancient supernova particles found in deep-sea sediments on the Earth

Aug 26, 2020

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020