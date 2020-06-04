Thursday, June 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists say asteroids Bennu and Ryugu may have formed from a direct from collision in space

Both asteroids are small fragments re-accumulated to form an aggregate body and may have formed from the same original shattered parent body.


FP TrendingJun 04, 2020 09:10:57 IST

A team of scientists led by the University of Arizona has discovered that the shape and hydration levels of asteroids named Bennu and Ryugu provide clues regarding their origins and shape.

Bennu is the target asteroid for NASA's first asteroid sample return mission OSIRIS-REx.

Ryugu, on the other hand, is said to be the target of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Hayabusa2 asteroid sample return mission.

Both Bennu and Ryugu are made of fragments of larger bodies that shattered upon colliding with other objects.

Scientists say asteroids Bennu and Ryugu may have formed from a direct from collision in space

The four candidate landing sites on Bennu. Image: NASA

According to a report in Asteroid Mission, both Bennu and Ryugu are small fragments re-accumulated to form an aggregate body and may actually have formed from the same original shattered parent body.

While both celestial bodies are classified as 'spinning top' asteroids, until now, scientists thought that their shape was a result of thermal forces called the YORP effect.

The report mentions that the YORP effect increases the speed of the asteroid's spin and over millions of years, material near the poles could have migrated towards the equator, leading to the formation of a spinning-top shape.

However, the results of the study, published in the journal Nature Communications see scientists from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx and JAXA's Hayabusa2 teams argue that the YORP effect may not explain the shape of either Bennu or Ryugu.

Researchers argue that both asteroids have large impact craters on their equators and their size suggests that these craters are some of Bennu's oldest surface features. Since the craters cover the equatorial ridges, their spinning-top shapes must also have been formed much earlier.

Speaking about the study, co-author Ronald Ballouz said that using computer simulations that model the impact that broke Bennu's parent body, they were able to show that the asteroids either formed directly as top-shapes, or achieved the shape early after their formation in the main asteroid belt.

According to Ballouz, presence of the equatorial craters rules out any possibility that the asteroids experienced a recent re-shaping due to the YORP effect.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Bennu

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft gets extra time to prepare for it long-awaited touchdown on asteroid Bennu

May 21, 2020
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft gets extra time to prepare for it long-awaited touchdown on asteroid Bennu
New type of Trojan asteroid discovered near Jupiter has an orbit like an asteroid but the tail of a comet

trojan asteroid

New type of Trojan asteroid discovered near Jupiter has an orbit like an asteroid but the tail of a comet

May 27, 2020
Asteroid, climate change is not responsible for the mass extinction that took place 215 million years ago

mass extinction

Asteroid, climate change is not responsible for the mass extinction that took place 215 million years ago

Jun 02, 2020
Russian space agency applauds NASA-SpaceX launch, calls Trump's reaction 'hysteria'

NASA-SpaceX mission

Russian space agency applauds NASA-SpaceX launch, calls Trump's reaction 'hysteria'

Jun 01, 2020
NASA astronauts reach ISS, SpaceX's Elon Musk says its the 'first step on a journey toward a civilization on Mars'

NASA SpaceX mission

NASA astronauts reach ISS, SpaceX's Elon Musk says its the 'first step on a journey toward a civilization on Mars'

Jun 01, 2020
NASA renames its next-generation space telescope — WFIRST — after ‘Mother of Hubble’ Nancy Grace Roman

space telescope

NASA renames its next-generation space telescope — WFIRST — after ‘Mother of Hubble’ Nancy Grace Roman

May 21, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020