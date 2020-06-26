Friday, June 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists reverse Parkinson’s disease in mice by tweaking the genetic code of non-neuronal brain cells

Parkinson's and other types of dementia occur when neurons get damaged and die.


FP TrendingJun 26, 2020 13:48:02 IST

Scientists are developing a one-off treatment that appears to permanently cure Parkinson's disease in mice.

The results of the study, conducted by researchers from the University of California, were published in the scientific journal Nature.

According to study authors, they hope that the same approach can be used to treat a wide range of neurodegenerative conditions in human beings.

According to a report in IFL Science, Parkinson's and other types of dementia occur when neurons become damaged and die. Scientists have spent decades trying to come up with treatments to protect the brain cells or generate new ones to replace the ones that are lost.

Study authors have now been able to achieve this by altering a single gene.

The report mentions that researchers tweaked the genetic code of non-neuronal brain cells called astrocytes in petri dish. The astrocytes facilitate communication throughout the brain by producing a protein called PTB which ensures that they do not transform into neurons.

When researchers blocked the production of PTB, the astrocytes transformed into neurons.

Scientists reverse Parkinson’s disease in mice by tweaking the genetic code of non-neuronal brain cells

Left: mouse astrocytes (green) before reprogramming; Right: neurons (red) induced from mouse astrocytes after reprogramming with PTB antisense oligonucleotide treatment. Image credit: University of California

According to a statement released by the University of California, lead author Xiang-Dong Fu said, "Researchers around the world have tried many ways to generate neurons in the lab, using stem cells and other means, so we can study them better, as well as to use them to replace lost neurons in neurodegenerative diseases," adding, "The fact that we could produce so many neurons in such a relatively easy way came as a big surprise.”

As per a report in Eurekalert, researchers developed a noninfectious virus that carries an antisense oligonucleotide sequence and administered it directly to the mouse's midbrain, which is responsible for regulating motor control and reward behaviours and the part of the brain that loses dopamine-producing neurons in Parkinson's disease. A control group of mice received a mock treatment.

According to the report, in the mice that were properly treated, a small subset of astrocytes converted to neurons, increasing the number of neurons by approximately 30 percent. Researchers also found that Dopamine levels were restored to a level comparable to that in normal mice. They found that the neurons grew and sent their processes into other parts of the brain and the mice returned to normal within three months after a single treatment.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

gut mucus

Gut mucus has an intrinsic relation with neurological diseases caused by bacterial imbalance, finds study

Jun 11, 2020
Gut mucus has an intrinsic relation with neurological diseases caused by bacterial imbalance, finds study
Gut microbes are connected to brain diseases; probiotic foods, high fibre, low sugar diet key in keeping your stomach healthy

NewsTracker

Gut microbes are connected to brain diseases; probiotic foods, high fibre, low sugar diet key in keeping your stomach healthy

Jun 24, 2020
Certain brain cells may have role in allowing HIV to spread in body despite treatment, suggests recent research

NewsTracker

Certain brain cells may have role in allowing HIV to spread in body despite treatment, suggests recent research

Jun 15, 2020
Scientists develop world's first 3D artificial eye with capabilities better than existing bionic eyes

artificial eye

Scientists develop world's first 3D artificial eye with capabilities better than existing bionic eyes

Jun 11, 2020
COVID-19 treatment: Study suggests cellular nanosponges could restrict SARS-CoV-2 virus multiplication; animal trials underway

COVID-19 treatment: Study suggests cellular nanosponges could restrict SARS-CoV-2 virus multiplication; animal trials underway

Jun 18, 2020
Disruptions in circadian rhythms not only cause sleep disorders, but could also put you at risk of these five health conditions

Disruptions in circadian rhythms not only cause sleep disorders, but could also put you at risk of these five health conditions

Jun 16, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020