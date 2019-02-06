Wednesday, February 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists release 3D map of the Milky Way showing the galaxy to be warped

Scientists in China and Australia released an updated 3D map of the Milky Way on Tuesday.

The Associated Press Feb 06, 2019 08:50:23 IST

It turns out our Milky Way galaxy is truly warped, at least around the far edges.

Representational image. Image courtesy: Sky and Telescope

Representational image. Image courtesy: Sky and Telescope

Scientists in China and Australia released an updated 3D map of the Milky Way on Tuesday. They used 1,339 pulsating stars — young, newly catalogued stars bigger and brighter than our sun — to map the galaxy’s shape.

The farther from the center, the more warping, or twisting, there is in the Milky Way’s outer hydrogen gas disc. Researchers say the warped, spiral pattern is likely caused by the spinning force of the massive inner disc of stars.

“We usually think of spiral galaxies as being quite flat, like Andromeda, which you can easily see through a telescope,” Macquarie University’s Richard de Grijs, who took part in the study, said in a statement from Sydney.

Lead researcher Xiaodian Chen of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing said it’s difficult to determine distances from the sun to the Milky Way’s fringes, “without having a clear idea of what that disc actually looks like.” The stars on which his team’s map is based — known as classical Cepheids — provided substantial measuring accuracy.

At least a dozen other galaxies appear to have warped edges in a similar spiral pattern, so in that respect, we’re hardly unique.

The study appears in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

also see

Hubble telescope

NASA's Hubble Telescope stumbles upon a dwarf galaxy 30 million light years away

Feb 03, 2019

InMyOpinion

Don't blame China for Australia missing Malabar games; Canberra's relationship with New Delhi doesn't justify an invite

Jan 25, 2019

ConnectTheDots

Quest for strategic leverage over China: Why India doesn't want to include Australia in Malabar exercises just yet

Jan 24, 2019

8 stunning pictures of Australia that will make you pack your bags!

Jan 31, 2019

NewsTracker

Australia's military steps in to tackle ‘once in a century’ floods as downpour causes damage to property, brings crocs into streets

Feb 04, 2019

Australia vs Sri Lanka 2019

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Joe Burns taking nothing for granted after scoring century in Canberra Test

Feb 01, 2019

science

Glaciers

Two thirds of Himalayan glaciers will have melted by the end of the century: Report

Feb 05, 2019

Wildlife

Would the owner of a USB stick found in poop from a leopard seal speak up please?

Feb 05, 2019

3D Printing

Groundbreaking new 3D printer 'the replicator' uses light to print objects in resin

Feb 05, 2019

Solar Systems

Huge cosmic collision in an alien galaxy hints at a new theory in astronomy

Feb 05, 2019