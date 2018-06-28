Thursday, June 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Press Trust of India 28 June, 2018 12:24 IST

Scientists refer to existing research to search signs of life beyond Earth

Scientists have identified more than 3,500 planets around other stars (called exoplanets).

Scientists have reviewed existing research on exoplanets that may serve as a ‘guide book’ to search for alien life in the universe. Some of the leading experts in the field, including those from University of California, Riverside in the US, have written a major series of review papers on the past, present, and future of the search for life on other planets. Published in the journal Astrobiology, the papers represent two years of work by the Nexus for Exoplanet Systems Science (NExSS), a NASA-coordinated research network dedicated to the study of planetary habitability, and by NASA’s Astrobiology Institute.

Scientists have identified more than 3,500 planets around other stars (called exoplanets) and many more will be discovered in the coming decades. Some of these are rocky, Earth-sized planets that are in the habitable zones of their stars, meaning it is neither too hot nor too cold for liquid water – and possibly life – to exist.

An alien world just two-thirds the size of Earth - one of the smallest on record - detected by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope is seen in this NASA artist's illustration released by NASA on July 18, 2012. The exoplanet candidate, known as UCF-1.01, orbits a star called GJ 436, which is located a mere 33 light-years away. UCF-1.01 might be the nearest world to our solar system that is smaller than our home planet. Evidence for UCF-1.01 turned up when astronomers were studying a known, Neptune-sized exoplanet, called GJ 436b, seen in the background in this image. The identification of nearby small planets may lead to their characterization using future instruments. In this way, worlds like UCF-1.01 might serve as stepping stones to one day finding a habitable, Earth-like exoplanet. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - GM1E87J08L801

Exoplanet UCF-1.01 might be the nearest world to our solar system that is smaller than our home planet. Image: Reuters.

The five papers will serve as a reference for scientists searching for signs of life, called biosignatures, in the data they collect from future telescope observations. “In less than 30 years, we’ve gone from not knowing whether planets existed outside our solar system to being able to pinpoint potentially habitable planets and collect data that will enable us to look for the signatures of life,” said Edward Schwieterman, a postdoctoral researcher at UC Riverside.

“These advances offer unprecedented opportunities to answer the age-old question, ‘are we alone?’, but at the same time demand that we move forward with great care by developing robust models that allow us to seek and identify life with a high degree of certainty,” Schwieterman said. Researchers reviewed three types of biosignatures that astrobiologists have previously proposed as markers for life on other planets, all of which must be remotely detected since exoplanets orbit distant stars that we cannot reach in person.

These include gaseous byproducts of life that can be detected in the atmosphere, such as oxygen produced by photosynthesis, as on Earth. Another marker uses surface biosignatures, such as life-induced changes in the absorption and reflection of light on the surface of a planet, such as the red-edge caused when plants absorb red light during photosynthesis but reflect infrared light that is not used.

Time-dependent fluctuations in gaseous or surface biosignatures, such as biologically modulated changes in the Earth’s atmosphere that occur during different seasons can also be an indication of life. “We are using Earth to guide our search for life on other planets because it is the only known example we have,” said Timothy Lyons, a professor of at UC Riverside’s Alternative Earths Astrobiology Center.

“Rather than being constrained to a study of present-day life, we use geological and geochemical analyses to examine the billions of years that life survived, evolved, and thrived on Earth under conditions that are very different than today’s, hence the concept of ‘alternative Earths’,” Lyons said. The review outlines the complexities of searching for life on planets that are too far away to visit, including phenomena called false positives and false negatives.

“The search for life using biosignatures is not as simple as looking for a single molecule or compound. Atmospheric oxygen, for example, could be a sign of life, but there are many nonbiological ways that oxygen gas could be produced on an exoplanet,” Schwieterman said. “Conversely, it is possible that life could exist in the absence of oxygen gas, similar to early life on Earth or portions of the oceans today,” he said.

tags


latest videos

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

also see

Scitech

On 27 July Mars is set to come to the closest point to Earth since 2003

Jun 18, 2018

Photosynthesis

Scientists find new type of photosynthesis that may redirect hunt for alien life

Jun 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Asian-American group sues Harvard University over 'startling magnitude of discrimination' in acceptance rates

Jun 16, 2018

RemoveDEBRIS

The 100 kg spacecraft deployed by ISS is set to clean up space junk orbiting the Earth

Jun 24, 2018

NewsTracker

OxygenOS 5.1.7 update for OnePlus 6 starts rolling out; Indian users will have to wait

Jun 16, 2018

Baryons

Last of the universe's missing ordinary matter or 'baryons' found between galaxies

Jun 26, 2018

science

Monsoon

Indian monsoon: The challenges of accurately predicting the deadly thundershowers

Jun 27, 2018

Ebola

Protein in human semen significantly increases spread of Ebola virus: Study

Jun 27, 2018

Space Travel

How the private sector in US is pushing the boundaries of space travel

Jun 27, 2018

Conservation

World's second largest barrier reef bounces back from environmental threats

Jun 27, 2018