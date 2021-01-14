Thursday, January 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists predict that SARS-CoV-2 virus may resemble common cold-causing viruses in the future

How fast this shift comes to be depends on the virus spreads and how immune systems respond to vaccines, the researchers said.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 14, 2021 12:27:36 IST

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may resemble the mild cold-causing coronaviruses that currently circulate in humans if it becomes endemic and most people are exposed in childhood, according to a study. The modelling study, published on Tuesday in the journal Science, is based on research of the four common cold coronaviruses and SARS-CoV-1. The analysis of the immunological and epidemiological data for these viruses helped the researchers to develop a model to predict the trajectory of SARS-CoV-2 as it becomes endemic, when the virus circulates in the general population. The researchers noted that four common cold-causing coronaviruses have been circulating in humans for a long time and almost everyone is infected at a young age.

Natural infection in childhood provides immunity that protects people later in life against severe disease, but it doesn't prevent periodic reinfection, said Jennie Lavine, from Emory University in the US, first author of the study. The research suggests that endemic SARS-CoV-2 may become a disease of early childhood, where the first infection occurs between 3 and 5 years old, and the disease itself would be mild.

Scientists predict that SARS-CoV-2 virus may resemble common cold-causing viruses in the future

In the future, scientists feel Covid will resemble the common cold virus. Image: Kristine Wook/Unsplash

Older individuals could still become infected, but their childhood infections would provide immune protection against severe disease, according to the researchers.

How fast this shift comes depends on how fast the virus spreads and what kind of immune response the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines induce, they said. The model suggests that if the vaccines induce short-lived protection against becoming reinfected but reduce the severity of the disease, as is the case with other endemic coronaviruses, SARS-CoV-2 may become endemic more quickly.

"This model assumes immunity to SARS-CoV-2 works similar to other human coronaviruses. We don't really know what it would be like if someone got one of the other coronaviruses for the first time as an adult, rather than as a child, Lavine said.

The model predicts that the infection fatality ratio for SARS-CoV-2 may fall below that of seasonal influenza (0.1 percent), once an endemic steady-state is reached.

"We are in uncharted territory, but a key take-home message from the study is that immunological indicators suggest that fatality rates and the critical need for broad-scale vaccination may wane in the near term," said Ottar Bjornstad, a professor and epidemiologist at Penn State.

He noted that maximum effort should be on weathering this virgin pandemic enroute to endemicity.

A safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 could save hundreds of thousands of lives in the first year or two of vaccine roll-out, but continued mass vaccination may be less critical once SARS-CoV-2 becomes endemic, the researchers said.

Targeted vaccination in vulnerable subpopulations may still save lives, they said.

The researchers also noted that if primary infections of children are mild when the virus becomes endemic, widespread vaccination may not be necessary.

However, if primary infections become severe in children, as in the case of more deadly but contained coronaviruses such as MERS, childhood vaccinations should be continued, the added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Covid-19 Vaccine

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine found effective against UK, SA variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus, study reports

Jan 08, 2021
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine found effective against UK, SA variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus, study reports
Protective immunity against novel coronavirus may last for over eight months, new study claims

Covid-19 Immunity

Protective immunity against novel coronavirus may last for over eight months, new study claims

Jan 08, 2021
Wastewater surveillance can warn of Covid-19 spikes weeks in advance: IIT Gandhinagar study

Covid-19 Management

Wastewater surveillance can warn of Covid-19 spikes weeks in advance: IIT Gandhinagar study

Jan 07, 2021
Surges in new Covid-19 cases worldwide dim hopes for speedy end to the pandemic

Covid-19 Resurgence

Surges in new Covid-19 cases worldwide dim hopes for speedy end to the pandemic

Jan 08, 2021
Moderna CEO says its mRNA vaccine could potentially offer protection for a ‘couple of years'

Moderna Vaccine

Moderna CEO says its mRNA vaccine could potentially offer protection for a ‘couple of years'

Jan 08, 2021
WHO expert team arrives in Wuhan to begin investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic

Covid-19 Origins

WHO expert team arrives in Wuhan to begin investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic

Jan 14, 2021

science

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Covid-19 Vaccines

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Jan 14, 2021
Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Megalodon Sharks

Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Jan 14, 2021
CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

UFO Research

CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

Jan 13, 2021
NASA shares Hubble image of dazzling supernova-prone 'fireworks galaxy' NGC 6946

Supernovae

NASA shares Hubble image of dazzling supernova-prone 'fireworks galaxy' NGC 6946

Jan 13, 2021