Thursday, April 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

The call for proposals were issued after years of intergovernmental science & technology meetings, which began in 2008.


Press Trust of IndiaApr 15, 2021 10:08:39 IST

A group of Indian and Sri Lankan scientists will collaborate in areas ranging from food to information and communication technology, the Department of Science and Technology said on Wednesday. "Nine teams consisting of scientists from India and Sri Lanka will work on focused research in areas like food technology, plant based medicines, metrology, space research and applications, robotics and automation, industrial electronics, renewable energy, waste management, and information and communication technology, the DST added.

DST said the teams have been granted collaborative support from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation of Sri Lanka, against the joint call for proposals from a range of areas.

The call for proposal was launched as a result of the conclusion of inter-governmental cooperation in Science & Technology between India and Sri Lanka in 2008.

The S&T cooperation between India and Sri Lanka was initiated and discussed through India Sri Lanka Sub-Commission on Science & Technology under the umbrella of the inter-governmental India-Sri Lanka Joint Commission.

The commission in its meeting held at Colombo in November 2010 had recommended development of a programme of cooperation in Science and Technology, identifying mutual areas of interest, including use of space technology for societal services using Indian satellites.

Apart from these, the two countries have also decided to support three workshop proposals from among 193 common proposals received in response to the call.

As of now, 27 joint research projects in food technology, materials, and plant-based medicine, industrial electronics have been supported, the statement added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque says there's no room for experimentation ahead of Sri Lanka tour

Apr 11, 2021
Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque says there's no room for experimentation ahead of Sri Lanka tour
Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Telemedicine

Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Apr 12, 2021
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Visitors to play two-Test tour despite renewed coronavirus restrictions

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Visitors to play two-Test tour despite renewed coronavirus restrictions

Apr 07, 2021
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka shows defiance as visitors trail by 104 runs on rain-affected Day 3

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka shows defiance as visitors trail by 104 runs on rain-affected Day 3

Apr 01, 2021
Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Apr 13, 2021
IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Environment

IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Apr 12, 2021

science

Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

SciTech Research

Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

Apr 15, 2021
Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Microplastics

Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Apr 14, 2021
Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Apr 13, 2021
Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Telemedicine

Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Apr 12, 2021