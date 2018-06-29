Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 29 June, 2018 17:07 IST

Scientists have identified the brain region which helps you change voice pitch

Activation of neurons in the dorsal laryngeal motor cortex is linked with changes in voice pitch.

Did you know which part of your brain helped you sing or change your voice pitch? Scientists have now identified the part of the brain which governs the 'music' of speech and is responsible for controlling the voice pitch.

The findings suggested that activation of neurons in one brain area, called the dorsal laryngeal motor cortex, was linked with quick changes in pitch, such as when different words are emphasized in a sentence.

The more active that area of the cortex was, the higher the speaker's pitch on individual words would be, both during speech and when the subjects were singing a simple melody.

Representational Image

Representational Image

"Understanding how we speak goes far beyond just knowing where speech functions are localized in the brain. Even more important is to understand how brain cells actually encode the command signals for the muscles of the mouth and throat that make speech possible," said Edward F. Chang from the University of California.

In the study, published in the journal Cell, the team showed how the brains of some of the epilepsy patients who volunteered for the study modulated changes in pitch to emphasize different words in the sentence "I never said she stole my money", using a method known as electrocorticography or ECoG, brain monitoring using electrodes.

The participants read the sentence multiple times, emphasising a different word each time, which changed the meaning of the sentence. This made it possible for the researchers to look at differences in brain activity due to how speakers emphasised different words in the sentence by changing pitch, without changing the words being spoken.

Further, while the patients were undergoing brain-mapping in preparation for neurosurgery, the researchers electrically stimulated neurons in the dorsal laryngeal motor cortex.

They found that stimulating those neurons not only caused the larynx, known as voice box which is involved in producing sounds, muscles to flex, but also caused some patients to spontaneously vocalize.

Interestingly, the researchers found that dorsal laryngeal motor cortex also responds to pitch when the patients silently listened to their own speech played back.

The study would pave way for advanced brain prosthetics that can lend nuanced, naturalistic voices to those unable to speak, researchers said.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

also see

Study

Scientists discover 'smart genes' that also pose as a risk factor for depression

Jun 27, 2018

Autism

Gene editing in the brain helps reduce symptoms of autism spectrum disorders

Jun 27, 2018

science

Earthquake

Powerful earthquake in Japan damages word's most sensitive microscope

Jun 29, 2018

Life

Study suggests human lifespan is yet to reach its peak, counters earlier research

Jun 29, 2018

Crows

Crows 'reverse engineer' tools from memory, pass designs to future generations

Jun 29, 2018

The Arctic

Climate change is fast washing away Arctic archeological treasures: Study

Jun 29, 2018