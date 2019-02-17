Sunday, February 17, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists have discovered massive mountains 660 km under Earth's mantle

Scientists found mountains and other topography on a layer located 660 kilometers straight down.

Press Trust of India Feb 17, 2019 15:37:55 IST

Scientists have discovered massive mountains in the Earth's mantle, an advance that may change our understanding of how the planet was formed.

Most school children learn that the Earth has three layers: a crust, mantle and core, which is subdivided into an inner and outer core.

While that is not wrong, it does leave out several other layers that scientists have identified within the Earth.

In a study published in the journal Science, scientists used data from an enormous earthquake in Bolivia to find mountains and other topography on a layer located 660 kilometers straight down, which separates the upper and lower mantle.

Lacking a formal name for this layer, the researchers simply call it "the 660-km boundary."

To peer deep into the Earth, scientists from the Princeton University in the US and the Institute of Geodesy and Geophysics in China, used the most powerful waves on the planet, which are generated by massive earthquakes.

Representational Image.

Representational Image.

Data from earthquakes that are magnitude 7.0 or higher send out shockwaves in all directions that can travel through the core to the other side of the planet -- and back again.

For this study, the key data came from waves picked up after a magnitude 8.2 earthquake -- the second-largest deep earthquake ever recorded -- that shook Bolivia in 1994.

Scientists used powerful computers to simulate the complicated behaviour of scattering waves in the deep Earth.

The technology depends on a fundamental property of waves: their ability to bend and bounce.

Just as light waves can bounce (reflect) off a mirror or bend (refract) when passing through a prism, earthquake waves travel straight through homogenous rocks but reflect or refract when they encounter any boundary or roughness.

"We know that almost all objects have surface roughness and therefore scatter light," said Wenbo Wu, who was at Princeton at the time of the study.

"That's why we can see these objects -- the scattering waves carry the information about the surface's roughness," said Wu, who is now a postdoctoral researcher at the California Institute of Technology in the US.

"In this study, we investigated scattered seismic waves traveling inside the Earth to constrain the roughness of the Earth's 660-km boundary," Wu said.

The researchers were surprised by just how rough that boundary is -- rougher than the surface layer that we all live on.

"In other words, stronger topography than the Rocky Mountains or the Appalachians is present at the 660-km boundary," said Wu.

Their statistical model did not allow for precise height determinations, but there's a chance that these mountains are bigger than anything on the surface of the Earth.

The roughness was not equally distributed, either; just as the crust's surface has smooth ocean floors and massive mountains, the 660-km boundary has rough areas and smooth patches.

The researchers also examined a layer 410 kilometers down, at the top of the mid-mantle "transition zone," and they did not find similar roughness.

"They find that Earth's deep layers are just as complicated as what we observe at the surface," said seismologist Christine Houser, an assistant professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology who was not involved in this research.

The presence of roughness on the 660-km boundary has significant implications for understanding how our planet formed and continues to function.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

Space

Harpoon flung from a satellite successfully captures a piece of pretend space junk

Feb 16, 2019

Earth

Earth's north magnetic pole is drifting fast, getting weaker and may flip soon

Feb 05, 2019

Origin of Life

Life on Earth may have begun with an ancient, violent collision that made the Moon

Feb 06, 2019

Earth

Scientists confirm Earth's earliest mobile organisms existed 2.1 billion years ago

Feb 13, 2019

Earth and Moon

Stunning image of Moon's far side and Earth captured by Chinese satellite

Feb 06, 2019

Asteroids

Asteroid impacts millions of years ago helped form Earth’s crust, continents

Feb 04, 2019

science

Childhood Cancer

International Childhood Cancer Day: All you need to know about indicators and diagnosis

Feb 15, 2019

Energy

Energy demand around the world to soar 33 percent by 2040: BP forecast

Feb 15, 2019

Measles

WHO warns of measles making a comeback with cases of the infection rising

Feb 15, 2019

Black Leopard

Black leopard spotted in an African county for the first time in hundred years

Feb 14, 2019